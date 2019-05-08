Queen Of Curves Abigail Ratchford Strikes Again In Racy, See-Through Lingerie Set

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” Abigail Ratchford has wowed her fans once again with a sexy snap of herself that she shared with her 9.1 million Instagram followers. This time, Ratchford took it to a whole new level by showing off her curvaceous physique in a see-through lingerie set that truly set social media on fire. Many of Ratchford’s fans chimed in to gush over how stunning the model looked in the racy attire, and the post was liked over 100,000 times since she posted it.

For the shot, Ratchford rocked a skimpy, floral, two-piece lingerie set. The top, which featured a dramatic, plunging neckline, showed off the model’s buxom chest and ample cleavage flawlessly. Her chiseled midsection was on full display, as were her curvy thighs and toned legs. Ratchford let a soft, silk robe fall around her waist, upping the sex appeal of the sizzling ensemble, and she shot the camera a daring smile.

Ratchford wore her raven-colored locks in a long, bouncy blowout, letting her hair cascade over her sun-kissed shoulders and down the side of her body, reaching to her voluptuous hips. She chose heavy sweeps of bronzer to accentuate her cheekbones, and dusty-rose shadow with thick flicks of mascara to make her emerald-colored eyes pop. The Esquire bombshell topped the look off with some gorgeous, baby-pink gloss that made her plump pout stand out.

Ratchford opened up to Cosmopolitan Magazine about what it’s like being a social media sensation. She jokingly said that she’s thankful that her father doesn’t use Instagram so he’s not a witness to her super-sexy posts. However, she revealed that her mother and her six siblings all support and follow her on social media.

She also revealed that at one time, she had hopes of becoming a pageant queen. She received an anonymous nomination to enter the Ms. Pennsylvania pageant and hired a trainer to get the ball rolling. She raised over $2,000 to enter the contest, but she shared that going through the motions of becoming a pageant queen made her realize that it wasn’t quite the path she wanted to take.

“It was a fun experience but very humbling. So many of those pageant girls live, eat, [and] breathe the pageant — they get coaches to help them speak on stage and walk,” she shared, while adding that now some of the former contestants, who remember her as a runner up in the contest, will send her messages to say how cool it is to see her killing it in the modeling world.