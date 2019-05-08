George Clooney Says It’s A ‘Bad Idea’ For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Choose Him As Godfather

Now that the world has gotten an adorable first look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn son, the question remains, “Who will be his godparents?”

Several celebrity names have been rumored to be in the running for the honor, including Victoria and David Beckham, Serena Williams, and Princess Eugenie, according to The Telegraph. George and Amal Clooney have been a more popular prediction, as the couple is very close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. George himself has defended Meghan from negative press on more than one occasion. In addition, both actors attended the royal wedding in May, while Amal hosted a baby shower in New York for Meghan earlier this year.

Meghan and Harry have not announced their decision yet, but one thing is for sure — George isn’t so sure how keen he is on filling the role.

The Catch 22 actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday evening, where he explained why naming him godfather of the royal baby is not such a good idea.

“That would be a bad idea,” he quipped. “I shouldn’t be the [godfather]. I’m a father of twins. I can barely do that.”

George and Amal share 1-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Kimmel asked if he would turn down the offer if asked, and George made it clear that he is “not going to be the godfather,” E! News reported.

Meghan and Harry shouldn’t take it too personally, as the actor added that he “shouldn’t be anyone’s godfather.”

Of course, even if he doesn’t take on the role, he and Baby Sussex still have something in common — both were born on May 6. George joked that Meghan and Harry’s son “stole his thunder” on Monday when he was celebrating his 58th birthday.

Fans should find out soon enough who the baby’s godparents will be. The Duke and Duchess will reportedly begin planning for a christening, according to Sky News.

Meghan and Harry hosted an intimate photo call inside St. George’s Hall of Windsor Castle on Wednesday with their newborn son. The royal couple did not reveal his name yet, but they did gush about how thrilled they are to have welcomed him to the family.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing,” Meghan said of becoming a new mother. “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

The Duke and Duchess have reportedly already selected a name, but are keeping it under wraps until they run it by Queen Elizabeth II. A meeting with the Queen is set to happen on Wednesday, according to CNN.