Olivia Culpo Wears Just A Snake & Thong For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Sizzling Video

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is finally here, and the magazine has been stunning its Instagram fans with some of the mesmerizing results. On Wednesday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a series of clips and photos, including one that shows some of Olivia Culpo’s best moments in South Australia, where she shot her spread.

The video begins with a shot of Culpo posing in a nude curtain-style thong that sits high on her sides, helping draw attention to Culpo’s famous taut abs while accentuating her curves by highlighting her wide, strong hips and contrasting small waist. On her torso, the former Miss Universe is wearing nothing at all aside from a snake, which is strategically positioned to cover her chest and censor the photo, while adding a lot of spice to the shot.

In the frame, the model — who is celebrating her 27th birthday today, May 8 — is wearing her signature brunette bob swept to the side and down in loose, beach-ready waves that cascade down toward her shoulder. Culpo is shooting an intense gaze at the camera, which is not the same that is shooting the video. She has her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way as she stands with one hand on her hip, in a pose that further accentuates her curves.

The video then goes on to show a series of shots of Culpo is a host of different bikinis at the different locations they visited for shooting in October of last year. The video also shows Culpo feeding a koala and other native animals.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its almost 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 15,000 times, garnering about 2,000 likes and a handful of comments in under half an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share how they feel about the sexy video, while leaving a trail of emoji behind.

“So cool!” one user wrote.

“Great photo,” another one chimed in.

Prior to posting this video of the birthday girl, the magazine announced that supermodel Tyra Banks, rookie Camille Kostek and soccer star Alex Morgan, in a bid to show the diversity and powerfulness of the women who represent the magazine edition, the Instagram caption read.

“The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,” editor MJ Day said. “While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story.”