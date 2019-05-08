The Russo Brothers Reveal Their Original Title For ‘Avengers: Endgame’

It looks like that whole thing with the title not being in "Infinity War" was actually true.

Avengers: Endgame is the number one movie in the world and it is well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. As we all watch records fall to the Marvel epic, it’s hard to believe that the movie actually had a different title at one point. With the movie now being in release longer than a week, the spoiler ban has been lifted and the Russo Brothers have revealed that their conclusion was actually called something different.

There will be no spoilers for Avengers: Endgame in this article and you can read it safely even if you have not yet seen the movie.

The Russo Brothers recently sat down with the Happy Sad Confused podcast and discussed the huge movie and how it is doing for Marvel. One of the topics of conversation is how the actual title of the film wasn’t revealed until December 7, 2018, which was less than five months before its release date.

Before that title release, the Russo Brothers kept saying that fans were off on their name predictions because it was not mentioned in Avengers: Infinity War. Once it was revealed to be Avengers: Endgame, fans were confused as that name is blatantly dropped in Infinity War.

Well, it appears as if the Russo Brothers weren’t lying because the original title they had for the concluding film was Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel

While battling Thanos in Infinity War, Doctor Strange states, “We’re in the endgame now.” If you really want to get technical about things, you could go back to Avengers: Age of Ultron where Tony Stark even says the people from space are “the endgame.”

So, the title of Avengers: Endgame was actually dropped in two different films even though the Russos kept saying it wasn’t. The thing is, the Russos admitting the original title of Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet proves they weren’t lying when they said the title wasn’t in the previous movie.

At first, the final two films in this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were set to be called Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Part 2. Obviously, that ended up changing, but the Russos original choice ended up changing too and that may have been helped by Zoe Saldana (Gamora) letting the title slip back in 2017.

Avengers 4 title – Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet says @ZoeSaldana at GOTG2 event. At wknd Marvel said title was still secret #InfinityGauntlet pic.twitter.com/LFg3u7FmDk — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) April 24, 2017

Now, it seems kind of hard to imagine that the climatic film of the first three phases of the MCU be called anything other than Avengers: Endgame. If it would have been called Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, that would have still made a lot of sense, but the change by the Russo Brothers seemed to work out really well.