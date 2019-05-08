Amber Heard Opens Up About Receiving ‘Death Threats’ Amid Johnny Depp Legal Battle

Amber Heard has opened up about the terrible things she has had to endure ever since splitting up with ex-husband, Johnny Depp, including “death threats” and “bullying.”

The 33-year-old, who made headlines when she accused Depp of allegedly abusing her during their marriage, spoke at the female-focused conference “Create and Cultivate” on Saturday. While she did not mention Depp by name, nor her ongoing battle with the 55-year-old actor, she hinted at both by describing how she suffered “the full force of the wrath of our culture when a woman or survivor speaks up against a more powerful force.”

According to The Daily Mail, Heard said she was a victim of death threats, harassment, bullying, and invasion of privacy, and even feared for her safety and the trajectory her career would take after the scandal.

“And yet, I’m still here. I refuse to accept those be the terms that other people, who are in positions of power, who seek to maintain the status quo, have set for me. I refuse to stand in line,” the actress said, adding that she didn’t mind being considered “unpopular” as long as she inspired her “daughters and their daughters” to stand up for themselves.

Heard also said that she has had to spend a lot more time “than I would like” with lawyers recently, further hinting at the idea that her ongoing legal issues with Depp have affected her daily life. Despite all the struggles, she added that she was proud to stand up for what she believes is right.

“When I look back on all the things I’ve done, sure I am proud of my professional accomplishments and movies. But that is nothing in comparison to the pride I feel for what I stood up for because it was right and true. I did that despite what it cost me,” Heard said.

Her comments come after Depp hit her with a defamation lawsuit following her Washington Post op-ed in which she referred to their alleged abusive relationship. The former couple married in 2015 but divorced in August 2016, just months after Heard filed a domestic violence restraining order against Depp. Heard got $7 million after the settlement, which she donated to charity.

However, their legal battles continue now that Depp sued her for defamation. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he also has the support of Heard’s former stylist, who contradicted the actress’s statement that she appeared on a late-night show with “two black eyes” — allegedly the result of Depp’s abusive behavior — by revealing she spent that whole day with her and did not see any marks.