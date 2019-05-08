‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn & Eric’s Spectacular Offer

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 13 reveal that Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) generosity will make some people very happy. Eric and his wife have always stepped up when it comes to personal matters. They have always offered their home for festivities and as a gathering place for family get-togethers. Therefore, it should come as no surprise when they extend a helping hand to Flo (Katrina Bowden) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards).

Strictly speaking, Flo is not a Forrester but Quinn regards Shauna as part of the family. The two women used to be best friends when they lived in Las Vegas. They were only too delighted when their children started dating each other and they became even closer. Now that Shauna and Flo have moved to Los Angeles, Quinn is determined to help them feel at home.

It seems as if Quinn and her husband will have a chat about the Fultons. It won’t take much for her to convince Eric of her plans. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Quinn wants Shauna and Flo to move in. After all, they have tons of space and they can do with the company. Eric, who has always been a pushover, will agree. He has already met Shauna and Flo and is willing to go the extra mile for someone who was good to his wife in the past. Flo is also the biological mother of his newest granddaughter Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella de Armas). Eric wants to do something kind for her.

Is Quinn right? Should Wyatt and Flo reunite? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Si8LELcBZk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 23, 2019

Shauna and Flo will be overwhelmed by the offer. However, they will accept Eric and Quinn’s generous offer of hospitality, per The TV Watercooler. Shauna will be eager to move from Flo’s apartment into the Forrester mansion. She seems to be particularly impressed by the lifestyle of the Forresters, as evidenced by her recent conversations.

Flo, on the other hand, may not be as eager to make the move. She has been trying to put some distance between herself and Logan and Forrester families, as she is scared that they will find out about her crime. B&B viewers know that she helped Reese Buckingham in the baby swap. Flo knows that she should tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) the truth, but continues to keep the awful secret.

A bold move ignites an epic battle. ???? See it all this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/RR789Nd7xr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 4, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.