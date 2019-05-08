Billie Eilish Admits That She Used To Be Terrified Of Eminem And Has Never Heard Elvis Presley’s Music

Seventeen-year-old star Billie Eilish admitted in a new interview that when she was younger, she used to be scared of the rapper Eminem. She added that she isn’t familiar with Elvis Presley’s music.

Music News reports that in an interview with Noisey, the “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker reflected on the artists that have inspired her work the most throughout her career.

She was asked who her favorite rap artist was out of the following — Eminem, Drake, and Childish Gambino.

“I was scared of Eminem my whole life. Terrified,” the “Bury a Friend” songstress revealed.

“That dude freaked the f**k out of me. Oh my god,” she continued.

She answered the question by picking “This Is America” performer Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover. She expressed that Gambino “created her,” implying he’s had a lot of influence on the teen.

She was then asked who she preferred out of The Beatles and Elvis Presley. She admitted that she had never really heard Elvis’ music and felt his music wasn’t really heard when she growing up.

“I’ve actually never really heard Elvis,” she said.

“Honestly, I was just born too late for that.”

Eilish recently performed a number of concerts in Australia. While she was there, there were a few situations she found herself in that she probably didn’t want to be in.

As reported by The Inquisitr, in one of her meet-and-greets, a fan groped her breasts, which left Billie feeling really uncomfortable. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter and even spoke to the fan who was a part of the situation.

“Please don’t grab (sic) my boobs. (I) keep playing this s**t cool but it is very much not,” she posted.

In the end, Billie revealed that it wasn’t intentional and deleted her posts.

A couple of days later, a fan fell seriously ill during the middle of one of her sets. The girl had to go see the medics and Eilish left the stage while the chaos was taking place. Billie demanded that fans look after themselves once she returned back to the stage, per The Inquisitr.

In late March, she released her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? via Interscope Records. Instantly, she received critical acclaim as well as commercial success, as The Inquisitr revealed that she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts.

In June this year, she is set to play the iconic Glastonbury Festival for the first time. She joins a massive lineup of stars, including Janet Jackson, The Cure, Stormzy, Lizzo, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and The Killers, to name a few.