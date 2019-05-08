‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Tiny Purple Bikini In Jaw-Dropping Instagram Snap

Anastasiya Kvitko has carved out an impressive niche for herself as an Instagram influencer, and she is often referred to as the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” The Russian native lives in the United States now, and she regularly flaunts her extreme hourglass figure via shots shared on social media.

Kvitko’s latest pair of photos revealed via a new Instagram post quickly got her followers buzzing. As is often the case, Anastasiya chose a Fashion Nova bikini, and she lounged outdoors as she soaked up some sunshine.

The tiny purple bikini top appeared to be a relatively basic triangle piece with ties behind the neck and back. As is Kvitko’s typical style, Anastasiya showed off plenty of cleavage as the bikini top barely kept her bodacious assets contained.

Anastasiya is also known for her curvy derriere, but in this latest Instagram post, she downplayed that notable feature of hers. Kvitko donned a unique white crochet piece that showed off her tanned legs and slim waist, but that simply hinted at the curves of her hips and booty.

To accentuate this look, Kvitko wore Chanel drop earrings and had her dark hair swept back into a high ponytail. In the first shot, Anastasiya was sitting on a gray lounger and leaning on one arm as she sat angled to the side and closed her eyes.

In the second snap within the post, the Russian model sat up and gazed to the side off camera. She leaned back slightly on her arms and sat in a position that highlighted her hourglass curves.

Kvitko has built a following of nearly 10 million fans on Instagram, and this sultry bikini look drew in nearly 40,000 likes in less than an hour. More than 700 fans added comments, with many noting that Anastasiya was on fire and looked like a goddess.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Kvitko posed in a different outfit while with a bestie in Miami, Florida. Anastasiya poured herself into a tight-fitting white sports bra and lilac leggings, and she primped and posed in front of a mirror as she recorded the short video clips.

Anastasiya proudly displayed her bodacious booty and stunning bosom in these new clips. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” oozed with confidence as she played with her ponytail and shared seductive looks.

Kvitko teased a while back via Twitter that she has been very busy working on new projects, and she promised that her followers would love them. Anastasiya Kvitko has done an impressive job in capitalizing on her “Russian Kim Kardashian” nickname, and her millions of Instagram fans will be anxious to see more eye-popping bikini shots and tidbits from her other upcoming projects.