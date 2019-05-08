Farrah Abraham’s See-Through Braless Look Has Instagram Calling Her ‘Michael Jackson’ And An ‘Infection’

Slamming on Farrah Abraham’s Instagram appears to have peaked. The Teen Mom OG star’s near-daily updates are now subject to a plethora of spiteful and trolling comments – Farrah’s May 7 update proved just another such occasion.

Late Tuesday night, the 27-year-old updated her account. A risqué picture showed this mother going fully braless in a clear-plastic jacket. The perspex-like upper matched a pair of pants in greens, however the picture came cut-off at the waist. Carefully-positioned buttons just about covered Farrah’s modesty, although something about the full-frontal posing and semi-provocative gaze suggested that Abraham wasn’t opting to go low-key. Farrah sat on a regal, red-velvet chair with decorative wood carvings.

Comments poured in fast. While blogger, Perez Hilton called the chair “dope,” other comments made a beeline for Farrah’s appearance. One user compared her to a deceased celebrity known for his extensive plastic surgery. Their comment read as follows:

“Looking a bit like Michael Jackson. Way too much work done! Wow”

Another user sent out a vaguer, but arguably more hurtful comment. They wrote:

“You look like an infection”

Farrah was likewise compared to a “Ken barbie doll” and a male “in drag.” The Nebraska-born star’s admissions to cosmetic surgery were being chronicled as early as 2012. It’s been nearly seven years since E Online reported Farrah “[showing] off” her “brand-new” face.

Negative feedback to Abraham’s May 7 update appeared to come in two forms. While many users slammed the star for her appearance, a significant chunk honed in on Farrah’s apparent inability to spell the word “throne.” Her spelling of “thrown” launched a wave of backlash. “Throne you moron!!!” one user wrote, adding: “It’s spelled throne.” Another user took the correctly-spelled word and wrote it out in caps.

Celebrities getting their spelling wrong has been seen before. Kim Kardashian’s inability to spell “gluten” made Cosmopolitan‘s headlines last year. For Farrah, however, the comments seemed to go beyond pointing out an incorrectly-spelled word. One user wrote the following:

“You sit on a throne of LIES”

In a low stoop, another user suggested that Abraham “open a book” rather than her legs.

Farrah’s career now comes with somewhat of a question mark. Earlier years saw this mother of one filmed as she handled the challenges of teen motherhood and raising her daughter alone. In March, Cosmopolitan reported Farrah choosing to “quit” the Teen Mom franchise in favor of a career in the adult industry. With sex tapes circulating the internet, Farrah’s role as a mother now comes as an eyebrow-raiser.

Farrah has 2.3 million Instagram followers. While many appear to be dedicated fans, there’s no denying that a hefty proportion seems hell-bent on ridiculing this celebrity.