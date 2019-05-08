Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope & Rafe’s Marriage Is Over, Nicole Lashes Out

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 8, 2019, reveal that there will be a lot of drama and heartbreak in Salem following the shocking death of little Holly Jonas.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), have a huge fight. The couple’s marriage has already been on the rocks, but after Rafe disobeyed Hope’s orders as his boss on the police force, things will go from bad to worse.

It looks like Hope and Rafe’s marriage is about to implode, and the couple may call it quits for good. It’s been rumored that there will be a divorce in the couple’s future, even though they’ve almost called it quits and reconciled in the past. Their marriage has been nothing but drama, and it looks like their romance may have fun its course.

However, couples often break up and make up in Salem. Many of the show’s couples have been married and divorced multiple times, and Hope and Rafe could be headed for the same fate. Fans who love the couple together shouldn’t give up on them just yet, there is always a chance with it comes to DOOL‘s love matches.

In the latest #DAYS, the search for Holly takes a tragic turn. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/qvDljVpvzU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) begin to process the news that her daughter, Holly Jonas, has died. Nicole will be beside herself with grief and immediately began to lash out at the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Nicole will remind Eric that he promised to protect Holly and that he failed miserably by letting her go off to live with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) instead of raising the little girl on his own as he told her he would do before she was presumed dead.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will have to tell Chloe Lane and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) some heartbreaking news.

The pair will reveal that Holly has died in a car accident, and Chloe will likely be just as devastated as Nicole to hear about the little girl’s shocking death.

However, fans of the soap know that Holly is not dead and that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) have concocted the entire plan to make everyone believe she’s gone for good.

Meanwhile, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) will have a huge falling out with her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) after she finds him with his ex-wife, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), instead of comforting her after the news of her granddaughter’s death has been revealed.

Fans can see all of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.