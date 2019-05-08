Nicki Minaj And Shawn Mendes Admit They Didn’t Know What Camp Was At The Met Gala, Social Media Reacts

On Monday night, this year’s 2019 Met Gala fashion event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme for the attendees was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Two stars that turned up was Nicki Minaj and Shawn Mendes, who both admitted during their own interviews that they had no clue what the word “camp” meant.

Minaj was photographed wearing a baby pink corset-style dress that had a super-long train that followed her up the stairs. Her light-colored hair complemented the garment, and so did the stairs, which were made pink to go with the theme. In an Instagram upload, you can see the detailing of the dress from the front, which has a jeweled design around the corset. Her heels which also match the ensemble have been tied up around her legs to give it that finishing touch. Her dress is sleeveless which shows off her tattoo of symbols on her arm. The overall look was very princess like with added sex appeal as the “Barbie Tingz” hitmaker had her cleavage on full show.

When it came down to her interview with Entertainment Tonight, she admitted that she had no clue what the word camp actually meant. The interviewee told her she was the “queen of camp” and asked her if she had a favorite music video camp look. Minaj thanked her and started to look a little puzzled before admitting she didn’t know what camp was until the night of the event.

“I have no clue because up until tonight, I had no idea what camp was,” she said.

Fans were shocked by Minaj’s confession as she has been known to wear over-the-top, eye-catching outfits which embody the theme of camp. Like always, they took to social media to express their thoughts.

i can’t believe my ears bro pic.twitter.com/orDVswLH1d — “No Scrubs” by TLC (@WatchKnight4029) May 7, 2019

How did Nicki Minaj not get camp right? That is literally her entire image unless she’s not aware she’s doing camp? pic.twitter.com/fxQsKorV82 — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 7, 2019

nicki minaj claiming she didn't know what camp was before yesterday when everything she had ever done prior to 2015 was literally … camp camp camp — thom (@cherubthom) May 7, 2019

On the other hand, Shawn wasn’t aware of what it meant either. The “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” hitmaker arrived at the event looking his usual self in a black suit which is the regular type of clothing he wears to red carpets. He applied a little bit of gold to his hair, which he admitted was crazy for him.

In his Vogue interview with Liza Koshy, she asked him what he thinks is camp and how his outfit is too.

“I don’t know. I honestly don’t know how to explain that to you,” he started off saying.

“When someone was like it’s camp, I was like ‘camping gear? Like tents and stuff?'”

Shawn Mendes said he thought camp was like “camping gear and tents” and in that moment my love for him fizzled — Adele Sakey (@adelesakey) May 7, 2019

Shawn Mendes put gold in his hair & called it “camp” after thinking the theme was actual camping like Anna Wintour sweetie I’m so sorry — Cole Clawson (@cole_clawson) May 7, 2019

Social media were not going to let this one go either as they also shared their thoughts on the matter.