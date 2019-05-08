Amanda Cerny Rocks Tiny Bra And Panties While Doing Planks In A Steam Shower And Instagram Can’t Handle It

Amanda Cerny is a jack of all trades.

While most fans know her for being incredibly funny on both Instagram and YouTube, Amanda also happens to be insanely beautiful. The social media sensation has already amassed an Instagram following of over 25 million and her YouTube page also boasts an impressive following with 2.7 million subscribers. While the 27-year-old usually uses humor on her page, she also stuns fans with some sexy posts as well.

In the most recent video shared to her Instagram account, Cerny is promoting a product while baring it all for the camera. The video starts off with Amanda sitting in her robe and explaining her bedtime routine to fans. The brunette beauty looks stunning with her hair in a high ponytail and a face full of makeup. Amanda accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly earrings.

Cerny then proceeds to do her bedtime routine for the camera, dropping a little CBD oil in her mouth and removing all of her makeup with a wipe. She takes a few more steps to get ready for bed before dropping her towel and showing off her amazing figure to fans in an NSFW outfit. The social media star then proceeds to get in the steam shower and do some planks while clad in a navy bra and matching panties.

The post ends with Amanda brushing her teeth and explaining to fans that she tries to do the same vigorous routine at least a few times a week. So far, the short video has racked up a lot of traffic with 1.9 million views in addition to 2,300 comments. While many fans took to the post to let Cerny know how amazing she looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing figure.

“I LOVE U SOME MUCH,” one follower wrote with a series of heart-eye emojis.

“The most beautiful woman in the world.”

“Most Beautiful creature in the world,” another follower gushed.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Amanda stunned in yet another gorgeous post on her social media feed. In the snapshot, the YouTuber sits with a friend on a bench outdoors, and the two appear to be having a great time together. The 27-year-old is all smiles for the camera as she puts one hand against her pal’s to form the shape of a heart.

On the bottom, the social media star rocks a white and blue patterned maxi dress that hugs around her waist. On the top, Cerny looks absolutely stunning in a tight white crop top that shows off a little bit of cleavage — also displaying her toned and tanned abs. Like her most recent video, this one also racked up a lot of attention with over 720,000 likes as well as 3,000 comments.

Fans can keep up with all of Amanda’s Instagram updates by following her page.