Meghan Markle Praised For Showing Off Postpartum Baby Belly In New Family Photos

Meghan Markle is being called an “icon” for proudly showing off her postpartum belly just hours after giving birth to her first child with Prince Harry.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed for their first photos with their son on Wednesday. The Duchess of Sussex donned a white, sleeveless trench coat dress designed by Grace Wales Bonner that tied in the front.

The couple had their first family portraits done in St. George’s Hall in Windsor, and Meghan immediately sparked conversation about her dress, being called “brave” for wearing white so soon after the birth and for showing off the bump she still sported just hours into her postpartum recovery.

“Love the outfit choice by Meghan! Accentuating her post ‘bump’ is SO needed in this day & age. The majority of women don’t ‘snap back’ & to make a conscious effort to show how the typical female body reacts after labor – I applaud,” one fan tweeted of the photos.

“Shout out to Meghan for showing off the post-birth bump. I just think that’s rare and really cool from a public figure,” another fan wrote.

The duchess added to her post-baby look by wearing her dark hair in loose waves, donning a natural makeup look and beaming a smile at her husband and newborn baby boy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meghan Markle is said to be feeling very emotional following the birth of her son.

Us Weekly reported that Markle went into labor just after midnight and welcomed the baby boy on Monday, adding that the duchess is feeling thrilled and emotional in the days that have followed her delivery.

On Wednesday, while showing the royal baby to the world, Meghan told the media that her son has a sweet temperament, which Prince Harry joked he didn’t know where the little boy got that that trait from.

Markle also gushed over her husband, saying that she was feeling very lucky to have the two “best” guys in the world by her side and that she was feeling extremely happy in the moment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will now reportedly be heading to their new home at Frogmore Cottage. The pair made the decision to leave Kensington Palace and move their household away from Prince William and Kate Middleton in order to have more privacy as they start their new life together and continue to build their family.