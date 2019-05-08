Prince William Had This To Say About What Princess Diana Would Be Like As A Grandmother

Prince William, a father-of-three, once noted in an interview just how his mother, the late Princess Diana, would be as a grandmother in a documentary from 2017 titled Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, admitting his real feelings about what life would be like if his mother was involved in the day to day lives of his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Closer Weekly reported that William laughed as he remarked in the documentary that Diana would “be a nightmare grandmother, an absolute nightmare.”

“She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare.”

He also noted, “She’d come and go and she’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave.”

With the birth of Prince Harry’s first son, Diana would have been a grandmother-of-four. The former kindergarten teacher was also a nanny before marrying into the royal family and her love of working with children was one of the more relatable traits of her personality.

Princes William and Harry were just 15 and 12 when their mother died unexpectedly in a car crash in Paris. At the time of her death, Diana’s vehicle was being chased by paparazzi who were attempting to get photos of the princess and her companion, Dodi Fayed, who were visiting the city together.

At the time of their mother’s death, the boys were with their father Prince Charles, from whom Diana was divorced, and their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when they learned of the tragic news.

Prince William also remarked in the same interview that he still is dealing with his mother’s passing, more than 20 years after her death. He claims to still have “shock” within him and that he will “never get over that moment in life” and remarked that he has to learn to live with the sadness he still feels.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have found ways to continue to honor Diana’s legacy of kindness and good works within their own families. The brothers, along with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, work together on an initiative titled “Heads Together,” which helps those struggling with mental issues.

William gifted his wife Middleton with his late mother’s iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring upon their own engagement announcement in 2010. Prince Harry used two diamonds from Diana’s estate when he crafted an engagement ring for Markle. The ring’s center stone was harvested from Botswana — a special place for the couple as it was there they fell in love.

The couple also honored Princess Diana in their respective wedding ceremonies with the use of some of her favorite hymns, the inclusion of her siblings Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer in the ceremony, and the use of her favorite flowers as decorations for the services.