Model Camille Kostek Stuns In String Bikini For First ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Cover

Camille Kostek is turning heads with her very own cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The model, who also happens to be the longtime girlfriend of recently retired NFL star, Rob Gronkowski, is making waves in a skimpy bikini for the magazine.

According to People Magazine, Camille Kostek flaunts her flawless figure for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The model is seen sporting a barely-there olive green string bikini on the cover.

Kostek’s ample cleavage and curvy backside are on full display in the racy photograph. She has her long, blonde hair parted to the side, and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Camille also rocks a natural makeup look, revealing her freckles and fresh face in the steamy beach snapshot. Kostek was the 2018 SI Swimsuit model search winner, and a rookie this year, but that didn’t stop her from earning the title of cover girl.

Kostek now joins Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan as the three women featured on the covers of the issue this year.

“I’m one to be the biggest blabber mouths ever and this is one that’s left me shaking in my shoes and speechless like I’ve never been before,” Kostek said on Good Morning America during an appearance on Wednesday. Camille also gave a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, whom she revealed was watching her interview on the show. “Hey baby!” she stated.

Camille Kostek is a former New England Patriots cheerleader, dancer, and TV journalist. The model recently stepped up to denounce body shamers after she was trolled online by social media users who left rude comments on a photo of her wearing a bikini alongside Rob Gronkowski.

“I’m going to keep posting bikini photos when I feel like it, and it’s just the cherry on top when I get emails and messages from you saying that I inspire you and I encourage you to love the skin that you’re in. That’s why I do it,” Camille told her followers.

Kostek recently opened up about her positive body image during an interview with The Improper Bostonian last year. The model revealed that her parents instilled that trait in her, and that she grew up in a home where there were no scales, adding that her mother is her biggest inspiration.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek’s life with Rob Gronkoswki and her sexy modeling shots by following her on Instagram.