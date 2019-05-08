Paulina Gretzky Shows Some Insane Cleavage While Spilling Out Of Skimpy Red Bra

A little over a week after posting a hot bikini-clad photo, Paulina Gretzky is giving fans something else to talk about today.

The model has amassed a following of nearly 1 million on Instagram and while she doesn’t post too frequently, she does make each and every post count. The wife of PGA Tour golfer Dustin Johnson always looks stunning whether she’s rocking her supportive golf attire or a string bikini. Last night, the blonde bombshell took to her Instagram stories to share another stunning snapshot.

In her latest post, Gretzky snaps a selfie just before bed. The stunner captioned the image “Home Sweet Home” as she has just gotten back from her tropical getaway. Paulina sits in bed wearing minimal makeup and her long, blonde locks down and slightly messy. The 30-year-old’s taut tummy is just barely covered by her bed sheets but ample amounts of cleavage are on display in the sultry shot as the model spills out of a tiny Calvin Klein bra.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Paulina wowed fans with an incredibly hot bikini-clad photo. In one of her first photo updates in a while, the gorgeous woman gave her fans something to talk about while posing on the beach in a zebra-print bikini in the Bahamas. In the snapshot, the bombshell wears her hair down as she lies on stairs in the sand with a coconut drink her hand.

Not surprisingly, the photo earned the blonde-haired beauty plenty of attention with over 49,000 likes in addition to 590-plus comments — most of which were fans who couldn’t help but gush over her beauty. As fans know, Paulina is engaged to golfer Dustin Johnson but their relationship seems to have hit a few rough patches over the past year. Last September, Us Magazine shared that Paulina sparked split rumors after wiping her Instagram page clear of all photos of Johnson.

It was alleged that Johnson was unfaithful to her with a woman named Yassie Safai, who belongs to the same golf club in California that Dustin and Paulina do. Yassie has denied all rumors of the infidelity and even released a statement on the matter.

“My world has been turned upside down. … I am not in a relationship with Dustin Johnson. Nor have we had any prior relationship,” Safai said. “I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood country club. I have run into him at Sherwood maybe 4 times … I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, but again, I am sure they are great people.”

Shortly after, the pro-golfer addressed the split rumors as well in a tweet.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family.”

After that, he went on to thank fans for all of their love and support during the difficult time. Now, Paulina and Dustin appear to be going strong once again, and they just enjoyed a tropical getaway together. The couple got engaged in 2013 and share two children together.