John Stamos Puts Bachelor Pad On The Market As He Looks For Family Home With Wife Caitlin McHugh & Baby Billy

The 'Fuller House' star wants to buy a more family-friendly home as his son begins to take his first steps.

John Stamos is ready to relocate to a Full House type of house. The 55-year-old actor, best known for playing Uncle Jesse Katsopolis on ABC’s Full House and the Netflix spinoff Fuller House, is putting his midcentury bachelor pad on the market as he looks for more appropriate digs to live in now that he’s a family man. Stamos and actress-model Caitlin McHugh tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed their first child two months later.

People reports that Stamos has now put his Rat Pack-era home on the market for a whopping $6.75 million as he gets ready to buy a new home to live in with his wife and their baby son, Billy.

The 4,000-square-foot home, located off of Mulholland Drive in the gated Los Angeles neighborhood called Beverly Hills Post Office, was built in 1951. The throwback pad features three bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a kidney-shaped pool with spa waterfall, and a patio area with an outdoor kitchen. The home also includes a retro one-room guesthouse finished with brown shag carpeting and blood-red wallpaper.

John Stamos bought the bachelor pad in May 2005 for $3.57 million after his divorce from first wife Rebecca Romijn. The Fuller House star told People he was drawn to the 1950s era that the house was built in.

“I just loved it ’cause it has this Rat Pack-y character vibe to it. [Frank] Sinatra used to have a house next door. They tore all those houses down except for this one.”

Variety notes that the house next door to Stamos’ place is owned by billionaire Do Won Chang and the high-end community has also been home to renters Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey.

‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Lists Los Angeles Home for $6.75M https://t.co/pqyGRoq2cH pic.twitter.com/dpuY0EOmk1 — Mansion Global (@MansionGlobal) May 7, 2019

John Stamos told People he now wants to buy a home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood as his 13-month-old son Billy begins learning how to walk. Of course, if Stamos wants a really family-friendly home and is willing to relocate to San Francisco, the real-life Full House house is currently for sale, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

This is the second of John Stamos’ not-so-family-friendly former homes to hit the market this year. In April, Architectural Digest reported that a palatial Calabasas home previously belonging to—and designed specifically for— John Stamos hit the market for $4.1 million. The sprawling 7,547-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion features four bedrooms and six bathrooms, a double-height foyer with two mirror-image staircases, a freestanding floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a wet bar, and a lagoon-style swimming pool. Can you imagine baby proofing that place?