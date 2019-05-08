Donny Osmond Has This To Say About Sister Marie Joining ‘The Talk’

Donny Osmond has weighed in on the addition of his sister Marie Osmond joining the CBS series The Talk, replacing Sara Gilbert, who created and executive produced the show since its inception in 2010.

Osmond said of his sister’s new gig on Twitter that “she makes the perfect co-host.” He also quipped that her new castmates, including Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Eve, will have trouble “getting a word in edgewise” during panel discussions with his sister.

Marie Osmond has co-hosted over 40 episodes of the show in the past and was considered a hot frontrunner for Gilbert’s spot upon the announcement of her departure.

“If you’ve seen Marie Osmond guest host on The Talk over the past nine seasons, you know she’s the perfect addition to the show,” Angelica McDaniel, an executive vice president at CBS, announced in a press release, as reported by Closer Weekly.

McDaniel cited Osmond’s “impressive career accomplishments” that have endeared her to fans through over 40 years in the entertainment industry. She also said that the singer and author’s willingness to be “authentic” in her ability to share personal triumphs and struggles with honesty in thas made her a welcome addition to The Talk table.

Thrilled for my sister @MarieOsmond as she takes on new role @TheTalkCBS. Working 2 shows at once will be a challenge, but if anyone can do it, it's Marie.

She makes a perfect co-host. Ladies of #TheTalk, good luck getting a word in edgewise… I’ve been trying for years!???? https://t.co/ogzTbw1AeH — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) May 7, 2019

Gilbert announced she would be leaving The Talk in April after 10 seasons on the series to focus more on her outside projects, including an executive producing role on ABC’s Roseanne spinoff, The Conners.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Gilbert “fell out of balance” while pulling double duty on both shows.

She noted that she went back and forth between the two shows, and although Gilbert felt “empowered” by the experience, she was missing out on a quality of life she sorely needed. The actress and producer said that she “loved it and felt totally empowered.”

“But also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance, and I was not spending as much time with my three kids as I would like and time for myself.”

The Conners will return for a second season, continuing to depict the relationships and issues of the fictitious clan, including late-in-life pregnancy, finding love after loss, and the struggles of parenting.

The show stars Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Maya Lynne Robinson. The show was renewed for a second season of 13 episodes in March of this year.

The Conners Season 2 can be seen on ABC Television beginning in the fall.