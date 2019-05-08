Meghan Markle Wears Stunning Givenchy Dress In First Photos As A New Mother

The Duchess of Sussex turns to her go-to designer for first photocall with her baby boy.

Meghan Markle was fashionable for her first photocall as a new mother. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with her husband Prince Harry to show off the newborn Baby Sussex on Wednesday, May 8. And while all eyes were initially on the royal baby’s sweet face, mama Meghan shined in a gorgeous white designer dress for the occasion.

During the royal couple’s first family photocall with their newborn son at St. George’s Hall, Windsor Castle, Duchess Meghan wore a white sleeveless blazer dress with gold buttons and tie waist detailing, Cosmopolitan reports. Meghan paired the midi-length dress with a simple necklace and nude Manolo Blahnik heels, and she wore her hair in long natural waves.

Meghan has long been a Givenchy devotee and wore a design from the French fashion house to her own wedding last May. Markel also wore Givenchy to Ascot and to Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding last year.

The new mom’s sophisticated ensemble was not a total surprise as Meghan has always been drawn to classic pieces. The Duchess of Sussex did not disappoint in her first photo op as a mother, although she did look a bit tired in the photos, which is to be expected considering she gave birth just 48 hours ago and was reportedly overdue with her bundle of joy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first public appearance with their son ???? pic.twitter.com/SP2nxjIP05 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 8, 2019

Since the birth of Meghan and Harry’s baby occurred in a private hospital, the new mom did not pose with her baby outside of Lindo Wing like Princess Diana and Kate Middleton before her. Instead, Meghan and Harry decided to host a photocall two days after the birth of their son, with the duchess sporting a sophisticated Givenchy ensemble that was nothing like Kate Middleton’s more reserved Lindo Wing outfits after the births of George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Meghan Markle’s love for Givenchy has been heavily documented over her short time as royal family member. In an interview last year with Women’s Wear Daily, royal wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller revealed it took four months and a whopping 3,900 hours to make Meghan’s dress. The Givenchy wedding gown included a 16-foot veil embroidered with flora of all 53 of the Commonwealth countries.

Town and County also posted a slideshow of 15 times Meghan Markle wowed in Givenchy designs and accessories, including the elegant top and long skirt she wore to the Endeavor Awards earlier this year and a black Givenchy gown she wore to the 2018 British Fashion Awards in December.

You can see a video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry, showing off their baby boy below.