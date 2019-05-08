Kim Kardashian Reveals That She Couldn’t Sit In Eye-Popping Cleavage-Revealing Dress She Wore To The Met Gala

Kim Kardashian revealed that the skin-tight cleavage-popping Thierry Mugler corset dress she wore to Monday night’s Met Gala prevented her from sitting down the entire night, writes The Daily Mail. The reality television star added that she had to stand in the back of the van on the way to the event in order to make her grand red carpet entrance.

The gold skin-tight beaded silicone dress looked stunning on the 38-year-old soon-to-be mom-of-four. The waist-snatching dress accentuated her sculpted curves and ample backside, drawing the eye to her busty, barely-covered chest. She paired the mid-thigh dress that showed off plenty of leg with matching high heels. Her dark hair was worn wavy and long, cascading over her shoulders while her face was made up with thick black and shadowed eyes and nude-colored lips.

It’s clear as to why Kim wouldn’t be able to sit at the custom corset appeared to squeeze her body so hard that it looked impossible for her to breathe. The television personality revealed that she had to follow a strict diet and exercise regimen during the weeks leading up to the fashion event in order to achieve the figure squeezed into the dress. She also had to practice breathing exercises so she wouldn’t faint.

Mugler Drip????

Straight out of the ocean @ManfredTMugler .

His first design in 20 years Manfred Thierry Mugler for Kim Kardashian West / MET BALL 2019 with Mugler Fashion House. @Mugler pic.twitter.com/ZhE5t26YBj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2019

Critics were quick to criticize Kim’s fashion choice for the Gala, calling her “fake,” among other insults. In an angry response to the online trolls, Kim’s trainer Melissa Alcanta posted a message on her Instagram Story, defending her client.

“To make things clear, 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her a** off 6 days a f***ing week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way. MOST IMPORTANTLY I don’t give a s*** about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s trainer went on to add that she sees her training every morning until she’s sweating from her efforts and that the work she does outside of the gym is commendable.

The businesswoman and aspiring lawyer attended the event with her husband, rapper Kanye West. Kanye graced the red carpet in an all-black get-up, complete with black dress pants, a black zippered jacket, and dark brown shoes.

The couple is anxiously expecting the birth of their fourth child through a surrogate sometime this month.