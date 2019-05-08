‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Strikes Booty-Flaunting Pose In All Camo And Delights Her Fans

Dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” Mexico native Yanet Garcia has become one of the hottest Instagram accounts to follow as she posts sexy snaps and videos showing off her sculpted, enviable body almost daily. The latest snap, featuring the model in head-to-toe camouflage did not disappoint her 10.1 million followers.

In the photo, Yanet is sitting on a fence rail overlooking a series of skyscrapers and the Parque La Mexicana, as tagged in Instagram’s geolocation feature. She perches on the rail with her side facing the camera as she turns her head around to gaze over her sunglasses and shoot a pouty look at the camera. The model is dressed in a sweatshirt and sweatpants combo, patterned with light camouflage and a white stripe running up the leg. As she leans forward and pushes her booty out, Yanet puts her most enviable feature on display for all to see.

The 28-year-old weathercaster did not leave a caption on the photo, letting the image speak for itself. Despite not being as skin-revealing as previous snaps, Yanet’s followers went crazy for the photo, posting comments full of fire and heart emojis and commenting on how hot she looked.

One Instagram user commented, “I’m not getting married until I can meet you and give you a huge hug,” while another wrote, “I was having a horrible day until I saw this photo. Thank you for making my day better. I love you.” Yet another fan commented, “You’re so talented and beautiful!”

The internet sensation was dating pro gamer Doug “FaZe Censor” Martin until he broke up with her last year. The two dated for three years. Later in the year, Martin made a YouTube video explaining why he ended his relationship with Yanet, which went viral, according to Maxim.

“When she understood how much money I was making on YouTube, she wanted to get a percentage of [revenue from] the videos I was making.”

Despite ending the relationship, a series of recent tweets alluded to the fact that Martin may not have been over his ex. However, his pointed messages seem to imply that he doesn’t regret his decision.

Loading...

“Moral of the story: make your career your priority and let everything else fall into place. It will work itself out, and you’ll definitely be pleased with the outcome.”

Another tweet read, “You only get one life. So do it all.”

Yanet is not currently dating anyone new but with her popularity and smoking figure, she most likely won’t be single for long.