‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, May 9: Flo Learns Of Sally’s Deception

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 9, reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will waste no time after Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) moves out of the beach house. The oldest Spencer brother will turn to his high school sweetheart and cry on her shoulder now that his relationship is over. However, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will have a surprising reaction to the news.

Wyatt blasted Sally when he found out about Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) devious plans. He could not believe that Sally did not rush to tell him that Thomas wanted to break up Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton). He questioned Sally’s loyalty and had the redhead in tears. Sally sobbed and admitted her mistake, but Wyatt was ruthless as he cut her down.

Sally felt so guilty that she felt compelled to leave the beach house. She was in tears when she thanked Wyatt for everything that he had done for her and told him that she loves him. Wyatt did not even try to stop her from leaving. In a matter of moments, the entire “Wally” romance was over. Wyatt picked up his phone and called his brother to tell him to return to Los Angeles.

Sally fumes at Thomas that his desire to get back with Hope has cost her dearly today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/o7OGBRlsxq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 8, 2019

It appears as if Wyatt will then leave for Flo’s apartment. He will share the news that he and Sally are no longer together. Wyatt will tell Flo that he and Sally split because of her dishonesty, per She Knows Soaps. Wyatt seems to have conveniently have forgotten that he was also less than loyal to Sally when he and Flo kissed, but he insists that the redhead is to be blamed. He expected Sally to immediately tell him Thomas’ plans since they directly affected his family.

The news will have an unexpected effect on Flo. Although she might be glad that Wyatt and Sally are no longer a couple, the former waitress will realize how much Wyatt values honesty. Flo will feel guilty because she knows how she is deceiving everybody. They all think that she is Phoebe’s biological mother when the reality is that she helped facilitate a baby swap. Phoebe is really Beth, and she is withholding the information that will reunite Hope with her daughter.

Flo really wants to get back together with Wyatt, but will she continue with their relationship knowing how she has lied to everyone. Will Flo finally crack and confess?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.