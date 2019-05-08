WWE’s Lana Flaunts Cleavage In New Twitter Video, Asks Company To ‘Call Me When You Want Ratings’

With WWE currently struggling with poor ratings on both of its main roster shows, as reported last week by Forbes, the company has mostly focused on its top-tier stars when booking Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. That has also led to several performers getting squeezed out of both programs, and as far as SmackDown superstar Lana is concerned, one good way to boost those ratings is to feature her on the blue brand’s programming.

On Tuesday evening, Lana made this message clear in a Twitter post, where she shared an eight-second clip that saw her posing in a skimpy black swimsuit while holding her phone in her left hand. Short as the video was, it clearly focused on the 34-year-old wrestler and valet’s bountiful cleavage as she struck a sexy pose while moving her hips and seductively gazing at the camera. Dropping the Russian accent she uses as part of her WWE character in favor of her natural American accent, Lana wrapped up the clip by simply teasing that it was “photo shoot time” at the time the video was taken.

In the caption, Lana used the “SDLIVE” hashtag to refer to the SmackDown Live brand, asking WWE to book her if the company is looking to improve its ratings. She also made references to Monday Night Raw and the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the latter of which wasn’t surprising, as WrestlingNews.co noted — in previous social media posts, Lana had mentioned being “salty” about not being booked to compete in the women’s Money in the Bank match later this month.

As of this writing, the post has been viewed over 128,000 times and has gotten over 8,500 likes on Twitter, with the same video — albeit without any caption — garnering over 549,000 views on Instagram thus far. The clip has also gotten several positive comments from Lana’s Twitter followers, including one who said that her husband, fellow SmackDown Live star Rusev, is “one lucky guy.” Another quipped that the ratings on Lana’s post are “better” than those on Raw and SmackDown.

Meanwhile, a third commenter suggested that if Lana wrestled in the outfit she wore in the video, the “rating [sic] would rocket.”

Yesterday’s Twitter post was far from the first time that Lana took to social media to share a sexy photo or video and seemingly pass the time while she merely makes sporadic appearances on WWE programming. As reported last month by The Inquisitr, Lana posted a video on Instagram where, while wearing a hot pink bra and yellow yoga pants, she danced and lip-synced to the tune of Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” once again drawing a lot of positive attention from fans despite her lack of exposure on WWE television and pay-per-views.