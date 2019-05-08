Miley Cyrus Jokes About Giving Tequila To Underage Pop Star Shawn Mendes At The Met Gala

Miley Cyrus attended this year’s Met Gala event and showed up in style.

The “We Can’t Stop” beauty attended the ball with her husband, Liam Hemsworth. Per Elle, she wore a gold-and-black dress which showed off her legs. The dress came out from the sides to give it an extravagant look to it. She wore a pair of spotted tights and black platform heels to match the whole thing. Her silver dangling earrings added the final touch to the glamorous ensemble.

In her Instagram caption, she thanked Yves Saint Laurent and Anthony Vaccarello for making her the vegan faux leather shoes. Her hair looked like it was cut a little shorter than it had been recently while rocking a fringe. Liam looked smart in an all-black suit as he proudly posed with his stunning wife.

The dress code for this year was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

When being interviewed by Vogue, Cyrus teased that she had hidden some tequila in the side of her dress for Shawn Mendes to drink.

“See, Shawn Mendes is only 20 so I kept tequila in here just for him,” she told the interviewee, Liza Koshy.

“I’m just kidding! I don’t give alcohol to minors,” she joked.

Cyrus in the interview did express that Liam had put his phone in the pouch of her dress. She insisted it was because he’s Australian and he probably thinks it’s a joey pouch. She explained that it was his first ever time at the Met.

Miley described YSL, which she was representing for the night, as “fierce” and that they do camp in such a punk-rock way.

The whole interview can be watched on Vogue‘s official YouTube channel.

The Inquisitr reported that Cyrus teased a brand new song titled “Bad Karma” while at the event.

In an interview with Vanity Fair that The Inquisitr also previously reported on, Cyrus insisted that fans can hear new music from her in the summer. She explained that the songs will be influenced by more hip-hop records like her album Bangerz was.

“There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records,” she revealed.

She also opened up to the magazine about being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like,” the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” songstress told them.

Cyrus is very active on her Instagram account, where she keeps her fans updated with what she’s up to. Her account boasts a staggering 92.5 million followers.