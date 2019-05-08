Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Wows In A Strapless Gold Bikini

Alessandra sizzled in a gold bikini.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio is showing some skin in a new bikini snap shared online by her swimwear line Gal Floripa on May 7. The model, who retired from the VS runway in 2017, could be seen soaking up the sun in her glamorous shimmery two-piece swimwear look as she posed for the camera in the sunshine.

The stunning photo featured the mom of two with her brunette hair tied back into a bun as she lounged around by the pool during a very sunny day. Alessandra was sporting a strapless gold bikini look in the new photo, flashing the flesh in the pretty skimpy swimwear look which featured a ring and string tie design in the center to show off even more skin.

Ambrosio propped up her head with her left hand as she soaked up the sun, wearing a pair of dark metallic rimmed aviator shades on her eyes as she struck a model pose. The mom to 7-year-old Noah and 10-year-old Anja accessorized the bikini look with a number of necklaces around her neck, three bracelets on her wrist, and a pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, Gal Floripa, which Alessandra launched alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and close friend Gisele Coria earlier in the year, then revealed that the star was rocking the two-piece called the Aurora in the color Ouro.

“We always had a dream to one day have a little store and sell bikinis,” Alessandra told Fashionista of her new venture in an interview last month, revealing that she, Aline, and Gisele had dreamt about starting the line for years before it finally launched.

“We grew up by the beach there and we were always wearing swimsuits — it was like a second skin for us,” she added.

“We have gorgeous colors inspired by the galaxy: a beautiful pearl, dark browns, gold, which is the sun,” Ambrosio then continued, “a beautiful red that reminds me of Mars and this grey purple, which is like the sky when you look up at night.”

Ambrosio has been modelling a number of Gal Floripa’s different bikini and swimsuit looks across social media over the past few months since she first unveiled her new venture to the world.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the stunning supermodel was recently photographed getting a little wet in a skimpy and strapless black swimsuit as she walked into the ocean and splashed around alongside her co-founders, who were also showing off the modelling skills.

Before that, The Inquisitr shared photos of Alessandra ditching the black for white in another body hugging swimsuit look.