Jenelle Evans ‘Really Upset’ About Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans has officially been fired from Teen Mom 2. The reality star and her family will no longer film the MTV reality show following their latest drama, in which Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, killed the family pet, a french bulldog named Nugget, while in a fit of anger.

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle Evans learned the news that she was fired from the show on Monday night, and she was devastated by MTV’s decision to let her go from the cast.

“Jenelle was shocked and is really upset. The decision was given to her suddenly after a lot of back and forth with MTV,” an insider told the outlet, adding that Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans was also very upset by the decision to boot the family from the series.

Radar Online reports that Evans was “hysterically crying” after finding out that she had been fired. However, Eason is now telling his wife that they’ll find another way to make money.

The source goes on to say that Jenelle is going to try to find a new reality TV gig, and will be hurting for money without the cash that she earns from MTV, which is allegedly her only real source of income.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, before Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2, her husband, David Eason, had allegedly lured her back to their home by promising that he would find a job himself, and that he would seek anger management classes.

A source told Radar that Jenelle had no other place to go, and that she had to return to the couple’s home to take care of their farm and the children.

The insider claims that David and Jenelle need to work on their marriage, and that they were planning to go to therapy before the news of Evans’ firing hit.

“He needs to get a job, which is what he promised her. They’re trying to work on the relationship. They are getting a marriage counselor. They need time to work on the marriage,” the insider dished.

Although Jenelle has been tweeting out links to reports about her firing from Teen Mom 2, she has yet to make an official statement about getting the boot from the reality show. In addition, her mother Barbara, is also staying quiet on the subject for the time being.

