‘The Talk’ Fans Blast Addition Of Marie Osmond As New Co-Host As Carnie Wilson Is Overlooked Once Again

Longtime viewers of the CBS chatfest question why the loyal guest host is repeatedly passed over for a permanent spot on the CBS panel.

Marie Osmond has a new day job, but not everyone is happy about it. The 59-year-old singing superstar has joined the CBS chatfest The Talk as a permanent co-host for season 10. Osmond will fill the seat vacated by Sara Gilbert, who recently announced she is leaving the show she created at the end of this season to focus on her career as an actress and producer, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

But as Marie Osmond officially joins The Talk alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Eve, not all fans of the Emmy-winning chat fest are happy about it. While Osmond reportedly brought in massive ratings during her past guest stints on The Talk, some fans feel longtime guest host Carnie Wilson deserved the spot. Indeed, Wilson has been a loyal, recurring guest host for years on The Talk and has sat by as Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba filled the coveted seats on the show previously held by Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen.

After it was announced that Marie Osmond will now be a co-host on The Talk, several fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment that Carnie Wilson was not given the permanent hosting spot. Some fans even threatened to “walk” from The Talk. You can see some of the social media reaction to The Talk’s casting news below.

Yuk, why not Carnie Wilson?? https://t.co/BUoAPtGqNm — Laura Bialowas (@LauraBialowas) May 8, 2019

Omg…who chooses Marie Osmond? She's going to be traveling a lot as a Co-host…Carnie Wilson would've been the best pick! -_-#NotGoingToWork @TheTalkCBS #TheTalk — Chris Tsang (@onlychristsang1) May 7, 2019

Hmmm…Marie Osmond… So Carnie Wilson just keeps getting passed over for that cohost seat huh? She’s basically been a permanent fill in since the 1st season but they just won’t pull the trigger. And doesn’t it seem like they’re announcing this super early? #TheTalk https://t.co/6JX88o9hpu — Dorothy Zbornak’s Non Existent Bosom (@Btchnotme) May 7, 2019

I'm sorry but it should've been Carnie Wilson. I like Marie Osmond but it should've been Carnie. #TheTalk — Whitney (@MissWhit83) May 7, 2019

@TheTalkCBS WON’T WATCH ANYMORE, HAVE WATCHED FROM THE BEGINNING, MARIE OSMOND THE WORST CHOICE, SHOULD HAVE BEEN CARNIE WILSON…WHY WAS SHE PASSED OVER TWICE!!!!!!!!! — Maryann Lambert (@maryann_lambert) May 8, 2019

According to IMDB, Carnie Wilson Wilson has appeared on The Talk 124 times as a guest or a co-host since 2011. Marie Osmond’s first appearance as a guest co-host was in 2013, and she has been on the CBS talk show 51 times.

It is unclear if Carnie Wilson was ever in the running for The Talk co-hosting job or if she even wanted it. The daughter of Beach Boys star Brian Wilson is a frequent fixture on reality TV and co-owns the gourmet bakery Love Bites by Carnie. Wilson also works as an actress and singer and is the mom of two daughters, so she is very busy already.

Meanwhile, Marie Osmond will do double duty as she finishes out her Las Vegas residency with her brother Donny, which wraps at the end of this year. In a statement posted by People, the “Paper Roses” singer said she is “thrilled” about her new job on The Talk and looks forward to ” this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.