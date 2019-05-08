Janet Jackson Fans Aren’t Happy With MTV Claiming They’ve Always Supported Her Career

On March 29, Janet Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. On the night, Jackson was praised by Janelle Monae who called her the queen of black girl magic, which The Inquisitr previously reported. Other stars inducted on the night included the likes of The Cure and Stevie Nicks.

In the U.S., the ceremony was aired originally on HBO. Internationally, MTV is broadcasting it. This Friday, MTV Music will air the show for the first time in the U.K.

“MTV has always been @JanetJackson’s biggest fan! Join us as we celebrate her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction Friday at midnight on MTV Music,” the network tweeted to their official account.

While MTV may have supported Janet’s career in the past for many decades, they decided to blacklist her, and not Justin Timberlake, after the wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004.

“Lear Channel Communications, which owned Infinity Broadcasting and Viacom (MTV and CBS), blacklisted all of Jackson’s singles and music videos, banning her music from all the TV channels and radio stations the company owned,“Billboard reported in an article on the incident.

Despite a lack of support from MTV over the past 15-plus years, Jackson has still managed to maintain success on the charts. Damita Jo and 20 Y.O both debuted at No. 2 in the U.S., while Discipline and Unbreakable topped the charts.

Last year, it seemed MTV had gotten over the incident that Jackson has been saying was an accident ever since it happened. At the MTV Europe Music Awards, she was honored with the Global Icon Award. On the night she also performed her latest single, “Made For Now” in a medley with some of her most iconic hits, “Rhythm Nation” and “All For You.” The energetic performance has been uploaded to MTV’s official YouTube channel.

While MTV clearly is aware of the impact Jackson has had on pop culture and music, her fans aren’t here for them pretending they’ve supported her all the way. The “Jan Fam” were quick to reply to their tweet and put them on blast.

“Do y’all blacklist all the artists you love for over 10 years? Or was Janet the only one to receive this “special” treatment?” one fan questioned.

“‘Always’ is completely inaccurate. Anyone born before 2010 knows that’s a lie. Just own when you completely disrespected her from 2004 up until a few years ago,” another demanded.

“You blacklisted her for something that wasn’t her fault, get out.”

MTV is yet to respond to the backlash from the tweet.

Later this month, Janet will embark on her first ever Las Vegas residency titled “Metamorphosis.” The shows will take place at the Park Theater and will run until August 10. Four days ago, Jackson revealed via Instagram that she will be playing a concert at the Chase Center in San Fransisco, California, to celebrate 30 years of her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 in September. Recently, The Inquisitr reported on Guzman discussing the story behind the iconic photo shoot for the album campaign.