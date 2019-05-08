‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 40, Stuns In A Cut-Out Swimsuit

Melissa's showing some skin in a stripy swimsuit.

Melissa Gorga is showing some skin a skimpy, cut-out swimsuit. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed her seriously toned body in a black-and-white, stripy one-piece in a new snap shared to her Instagram account this week, posing for the camera as she enjoyed some outdoor time.

The bikini snap was the second in a group of three photos she treated her 1.7 million followers to on the social media site on May 7 as she gave a sneak peek inside the latest Fab Fit Fun subscription box.

The stunning reality star – who turned 40-years-old on March 21 – could be seen rocking the fun swimwear look on a blue patterned blanket while striking a pose on the grass. Gorga was proudly showing off her toned figure in the photo, flashing just a little flesh via the cut-outs along the side of her swimsuit.

The mom of three had her brunette hair flowing down and covered her eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.

In the third photo of the batch, Melissa covered up her bathing suit a little more by wearing a black-and-white, floral shirt-dress over the monochrome swimsuit as she shimmied back and forth for the camera in a Boomerang video she shared with her more than 1 million followers.

But Gorga’s proven in the past that she’s not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her toned bikini body on her Instagram account.

It was just last month that The Inquisitr shared a snap of Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law laying on her back in a pretty skimpy, yellow bikini as she revealed all her hard work in the gym while laying by the pool and soaking up the sun during a tropical vacation.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that Melissa was wearing what appeared to be the same bikini as she posed for the camera on a sandy beach.

The RHONJ star has been very vocal about all the hard work she puts in at the gym to get the body she has now.

“It’s a lifestyle for me,” Gorga told Women’s Health of her dedication to health and fitness. “I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable.”

Melissa then revealed some of her workout secrets, admitting that she actually doesn’t do a lot of cardio moves.

“I do a lot of lifting,” she said of her go-to exercises. “I don’t do that much cardio, because I run around so much.”

Gorga, who owns her own boutique in New Jersey, also revealed that she’s never been one to try fad diets and instead relies on her own tried and tested routine of eating balanced meals.