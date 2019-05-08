Meghan Markle Picks Gayle King As Only American Reporter To Cover Baby Debut

Meghan Markle has picked CBS This Morning journalist Gayle King to be the only American reporter allowed to cover Baby Sussex’s debut to the public today at Windsor Castle. King is a close friend of Markle and will be among journalists from the Commonwealth, including those from Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

The Daily Mail reported that a source close to the situation explained King was invited to “reflect the international interest in the story.”

“It’s a decision that has taken everyone by surprise and has not gone down well in some quarters.”

On hand at Windsor Castle for Baby Boy Sussex’ official debut will be a small group of journalists, including one television camera, one photographer and one reporter from the Press Association, according to The Daily Mail.

King’s friendship with Markle has flown under the radar for some time. King was one of many American reporters who covered the former Suits star’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 for CBS News.

The veteran journalist was also selected to attend Markle’s luxe baby shower in New York City in February of this year, a fete thrown by her pal, tennis star Serena Williams and attended by Amal Clooney, Abigail Spencer, Jessica Mulroney, Markus Anderson, Misha Nonoo, and fashion publicist Celina Kharavani, to name a few.

The event was held at the $75,000 per night Mark Hotel in New York City, considered to be one of the most expensive hotels in the city, according to Bloomberg.

The news outlet reported that the penthouse suite, where Markle and King enjoyed a stunning afternoon of elegant activities such as flower arranging, is located on the 16th and 17th floors of the hotel. The 10,000-square-foot space includes five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, and two wet bars. The living room boasts 26-foot ceilings and outside there is a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace that overlooks Central Park.

King later reported on CBS This Morning of the event that “a good time was had by all.”

The veteran newswoman was asked what she gave Baby Sussex to which she quipped, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar, “If I told you, you know, I’d have to kill you.

“I think I got something I think is very nice,” King added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, temporarily called Baby Sussex until the duo formally announces his name, on Monday morning at 5.26am, weighing seven pounds and three ounces. The couple will celebrate their first anniversary on May 19.