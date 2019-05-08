Olivia Jade Reportedly ‘No Longer Dating’ Singer Jackson Guthy

The daughter of Lori Loughlin is moving on after moving out of her college dorm and her parents' mansion.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 19-year-old daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, is a single lady. The YouTube star has split from her boyfriend, 23-year-old model/musician Jackson Guthy, in the aftermath of her parents’ alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, People reports. An insider told the outlet that Jackson and Olivia “were hanging out for several months but decided to just be friends.”

Olivia Jade was reportedly staying at Guthy’s place in Malibu after her parents were arrested in the college scam in March and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and her sister, Isabella, into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. Now, the social media influencer is relocating to her own apartment after her split from Guthy, the source said.

“Olivia is doing well and is really excited to be moving into her own apartment. She’s leaning on and hanging out with close friends at the moment.”

While Jackson Guthy had reportedly been at the center her support system early on, another friend told Us Weekly that the couple’s romantic relationship began to cool even before the Giannulli family made headlines for the college scandal.

“Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months. They aren’t together anymore, but are still very cordial and really do remain friends.”

Despite their breakup, Jackson Guthy “has been there for Olivia” in any way he can, as their relationship was thrust into the college admissions spotlight.

Olivia Jade did not return to her USC dorm after the college scandal broke and instead was staying at Guthy’s Malibu home for weeks. Now the YouTuber is leaning on her other friends and is ready to start a new chapter in her life as her parents fight their charges in court after issuing a “not guilty” plea. Last week, Olivia Jade was even spotted shopping for furniture for her new apartment with a mystery male friend.

Olivia Jade first introduced her social media subscribers to Jackson Guthy in February in a video about her trek to New York City for Fashion Week. In a YouTube video taken during the trip, Olivia revealed she was staying at her boyfriend’s house in the Big Apple and not in a hotel during the TRESemme-sponsored trip.

After the college scam broke, insiders reported that Olivia was not speaking to her parents and was “completely in hiding” while staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. Olivia Jade has not posted to her YouTube channel or publicly to social media at all since the college scam broke.