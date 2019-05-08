Aussie Instagram Model Natasha Oakley Sizzles In A Barely-There Bikini

Australian model and entrepreneur Natasha Oakley is the queen of bikini pics on Instagram. A quick glance through her profile shows various eye-popping snaps which are bound to leave viewers’ jaws dropped if they come across it. And despite the fact that the 28-year-old stunner posts her skin-baring snaps several times a week, fans never seem to get enough.

Following her pic-posting ritual, the stunner took to her account on Wednesday morning and raised the temperature of her page through a new snap. In the pic, the model could be seen lying on a pool deck paver wearing a barely-there brown bikini through which she flaunted her enviable assets – particularly major underboob – as well as her taut stomach and well-toned thighs as she stretched her body to strike a pose.

The model closed her eyes and soaked up some sun while her dripping wet body gave the picture an even sultrier look and feel. In terms of her aesthetics, the model opted for little to no makeup to pull off the perfect beachy look. According to the geotag, the racy snap was captured at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort – a luxury resort situated in Bukit Peninsula at the southern end of the island of Bali, Indonesia.

The sultry snap became an instant hit among the model’s fans and followers, racking up almost 9,000 likes and plenty of complimentary comments within two hours of being posted.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Natasha is a beautiful goddess, while another one said that he can’t deal with Natasha because she is too hot to handle. Another one wrote that Natasha has a lovely figure and stunning thighs, while a female fan said that Natasha represents ideal body goals for a lot of women out there.

Prior to posting the picture, Natasha treated her fans to a full-length view of her skimpy bikini as she posed while standing next to the swimming pool. In the snap, the hottie put her enviable abs and perky breasts on full display as she stared right into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose. The picture racked up an additional 30,000 likes and 250-plus comments as of the writing of this piece, which proves that the model is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website.

“You are unreal,” one of her fans wrote on the pic, while another said that “Natasha is the sexiest model alive.” Other fans, per usual, posted lots of heart, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the model and called her “extremely stylish.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Natasha talked about her personal style and said the following.