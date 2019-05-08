‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, May 7: Sally Moves Out After Wyatt Blasts Her About Honesty

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, May 7, features a repentant Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She admitted that she should have told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plans to break up Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Wyatt blasted Sally and reminded her of everything the couple had been through. Sally tried to tell him that she never thought that Thomas would follow through on his plans to win Hope. She said that Wyatt had every right to be upset with her, per Soap Central.

Wyatt said that he needed to be completely honest with Sally about something. He said that after he saw the text message from Thomas, he was upset. He then made his way to Flo’s house, but Sally interrupted him before he finished telling the story. She did not want to talk about Flo. Sally apologized for not being honest and said that perhaps Quinn (Rena Sofer) had been right. She said that perhaps she should move out. Wyatt looked away and did not stop her after she packed her bags. Sally cried and told him that he changed her life and that she loves him. Sally moved out of the beach house. As soon as she left, Wyatt pulled out his phone.

In Paris, Amelia (Nicola Posener) and Liam talked about the girls. Amelia told him that she could see that he was committed to his wife, but she also thought that there were some unresolved feelings between him and Steffy. Liam received a call from Wyatt. Wyatt frantically told his brother that he needed to come home now. He told Liam that Thomas was trying to manipulate Hope into believing that she could be a mother to Douglas and that he belonged with Steffy. Liam was shocked and said that he would be home before Thomas could blink.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) spent a little quality time together. After kissing, they talked about their children. Brooke was outraged when she learned that Ridge was not against Thomas and Hope making a life with Douglas. She wanted to know if everyone had forgotten that Hope and Liam are married, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge told Brooke that he didn’t want them to be like his mother who meddled in her children’s love lives. The couple embraced.

Hope told Thomas that the ring was beautiful but nothing could ever come from it. She told Thomas that he wanted a mother for Douglas, and she understood that. Thomas interjected and said that he loved Hope as much as he loved her when he first proposed to her. Hope promised to be there for him and Douglas but reiterated that she was married.

