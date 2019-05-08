Reality Steve Reveals Big ‘Bachelorette’ Spoiler Regarding Hannah Brown’s Final 2 Men

Hannah Brown will soon be presenting her final rose to one of her last two men, but an early frontrunner is apparently out of the running. The Bachelorette spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve have just detailed a surprising turn of events, although some mystery still remains about which man will capture Hannah’s heart and last rose.

Reality Steve shared via Twitter that he has learned which of Hannah’s final three men was eliminated after the overnight fantasy suite dates. Unfortunately, his Bachelorette spoilers have not yet pinpointed who was eliminated after the hometowns, so fans will have to wait a few days longer to find out which two suitors get those last-chance dates.

While spoiler fans won’t know which two men are still in the running for that final rose of Brown’s, these new Bachelorette spoilers are still significant and will leave some people feeling stunned.

“(SPOILER): I can now report that for the first time in 5 seasons, the first impression rose recipient will not win the Bachelorette. I’ve seen the evidence I needed. Luke Parker was eliminated at the overnight date rose ceremony.”

As Reality Steve notes, this breaks a trend that had looked like it would remain intact. The Inquisitr previously shared that he had noted that Luke received Hannah’s first impression rose and that he appeared to be a frontrunner for the last rose as well.

Had Luke received Hannah’s final rose this season on The Bachelorette, he would have joined the likes of Garrett Yrigoyen, Bryan Abasolo, Shawn Booth, and Jordan Rodgers. Each of those bachelors received the first and last roses in their seasons with Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and JoJo Fletcher. In fact, all of those couples except Kaitlyn and Shawn remain together today.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Reality Steve has said that Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, and Peter Weber were the other three bachelors who received hometown dates with Hannah. So far, he has not been able to definitively pinpoint which of those men was eliminated after the hometowns.

That means that one of those three is out of the running for that final rose and the other two are Hannah’s last two guys standing. Reality Steve’s spoilers had predicted that Peter would be the one eliminated after hometowns, but everybody will have to wait and see if that’s how things played out.

Will Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron be Hannah Brown’s final two men this spring on The Bachelorette? Spoilers should emerge soon from Reality Steve detailing additional tidbits and the last rose ceremony should take place within the next few days. The premiere airs on Monday, May 13, and fans cannot wait to get started.