Barbara Palvin & Megan Williams Rock Bikinis & Pose Together On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret fans have a lot to be excited about this year, with VS Swim making a huge comeback. And that also means that in addition to amazing swimsuits hitting the racks soon, that their favorite models are sharing photos of themselves in the new swimsuits. This includes a new photo that was released earlier today that shows Barbara Palvin and Megan Williams posing together in bikinis. Barbara wore a navy blue bikini with a structured top and gold, round hardware that was integrated throughout. She wore matching bottoms, and put her right arm around Megan.

Williams wore a completely different kind of bikini, which was bright purple and included a bandeau-style stop with matching bottoms. She looked to her left and was caught smiling widely, while Barbara looked straight at the camera and gave a slight smile.

Meanwhile, both models are sharing their own photos on their Instagram feeds to keep their fans updated. Barbara, for example, posted a photo of her and her boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse recently. Dylan used to have long hair but cut it very short, and was seen holding Palvin as he looked like he was about to kiss her. The couple is wildly popular, and the photo of them has received over 1.3 million likes in the past day.

Meanwhile, Megan’s newest post is a selfie that she took while working out. The Instagram update revealed her rock hard abs, along with her workout routine that she shared as a video.

Previously, Williams opened up to Modeliste Magazine about her career.

“I first got into modeling in my humble home town. I was approached to join a small modeling competition. I was actually eating at McDonald’s at the time, which is interesting, and then I did the modeling competition and I went to London and I found myself an agency.”

“To become part of the Victoria’s Secret legacy is a dream come true for any model or any girl. I just think, it’s so many iconic, beautiful women and to be a part of that now, it’s just, it’s so surreal to me. I don’t believe it still,” she added, discussing how she feels about being part of one of the most widely recognized brands.

Fans of both Barbara and Megan can probably expect to see many more bikini photos from their Victoria’s Secret photoshoot. Plus, keep an eye out on the stores to grab the swimsuits too.