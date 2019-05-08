Lily-Rose Depp Dons White Bra On Instagram

Lily-Rose Depp shared a photo on Instagram of her Met Gala outfit, as she looked absolutely glam in a black dress with chain accents. The dress had a low neckline that left her cleavage exposed, while the chains added an interesting dimension to an otherwise ordinary dress. The straps consisted of multiple chains, as they wrapped around the front of her body and hugged her hips. She looked to her left in the photo, as she posed against a busy backdrop filled with men in formalwear. The model is often associated with Chanel, which is a brand she’s been working with for a long time. So it’s no wonder that her outfit for the Met Gala was from Chanel.

The second photo of the series showed Lily-Rose as she was preparing for the big night. She was photographed in a nice bathroom, as she wore just a white bra and a pair of pants. Her hair was down in accentuated curls, as a man appeared to be working on her hairstyle. Depp looked casually to her right for the shot, and placed her hands on her hips.

And that’s not to mention her update from four days ago, which consisted of three photos. The first photo was of Lily-Rose’s silhouette against a neon pink lit backdrop. Her hair was pulled up in a high ponytail, and she held a clutch in her hands. The second photo, on the other hand, was taken with full light. It revealed that she was wearing an all-pink suit outfit, which she buttoned up all the way. And finally, the third photo showed the model posing for a selfie with a large watch that was prominently displayed on her left wrist.

Fans may notice that the model has good skin. Depp previously opened up to Vogue UK about her beauty secrets, in case people were wondering how she manages to look so fabulous all the time.