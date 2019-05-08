Farrah Abraham Goes Topless Under See-Through Shirt & Leaves Nothing To The Imagination On Instagram

Farrah Abraham has been giving fans some sultry photos lately, with her newest one being, arguably, the most provocative in a while. The Instagram update showed Farrah posing in a red velvet chair while only wearing a see-through vinyl shirt. The neon top had buttons and pockets, but considering she wore nothing underneath, it left nothing to the imagination. She pulled her hair back in a half up, half down hairstyle, and smiled with her lips closed for the shot. It’s received over 92,000 likes in the past four hours.

And that’s not all for today, as Abraham also shared another photo of herself wearing a revealing bikini. It featured gold tassels on both the top and bottom. The photo was taken from an interesting angle from above, as Farrah looked up as she sat down, and played with her hair with her left hand. Her toned body was on full display, and while it was difficult to see where she was sitting, it was against a white backdrop. This photo, posted five hours ago, has received over 76,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Farrah also shared a series of Instagram Stories. These included a shot of different types of nail design. In one, she shared a photo of a French style nail with multiple cherries. In another, she shared a photo of light lavender nails.

Previously, Farrah opened up about her relationship with her daughter, noted Pop Culture.

“Sophia knows I run stores. I’m an entrepreneur. I’m a business mom. She knows about my social efforts in adult entertainment. She knows about all that. So does she know what her mother does? Yeah, there’s nothing to hide Dr. Drew.”

“I think it’s better for me to be successful and flourish without letting people know what I’m doing anymore,” she added.

Abraham also elaborated on her time during Teen Mom OG, and talked about how she feels about her time on the show.

“I just feel proud of me standing up and keeping in mind every other woman, every other experience, everybody who is in the LGBTQ community who has cheered about me doing what is right and choosing to make the right choices.”

The TV star reportedly left Teen Mom OG after accusing the show and network of “sex shaming” her. Since then, she’s continued to build upon her fan base on social media. Her daughter Sophia makes an appearance here and there on her feed too, although that hasn’t been the case since late March.