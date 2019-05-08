Watch AFC Ajax Vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Semifinal 2nd Leg, Start Time, Preview

Tottenham Hotspur will try to set up an all-English UEFA Champions League Final, but they must first beat the tournament's Cinderella team, AFC Ajax, despite already trailing 1-0.

Tottenham Hotspur look to pull off their own version of the spectacular comeback engineered by Liverpool over Barcelona on Tuesday, when they travel to Amsterdam trailing 1-0 to AFC Ajax, the Cinderella story of this season’s UEFA Champions League. Of course, Liverpool came back at home after trailing the Spanish champions by a daunting 3-0, as CBS Sports reported, only to incredibly score four goals without allowing any. Tottenham trail the 33-time Dutch Eredivisie champions 1-0 as they head to the Netherlands, needing to overcome the away goal deficit to set up an all-England Champions League Final, in the second-leg match that will live stream from Cruijff Arena.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s AFC Ajax vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg decider, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 55,000-seat Johan Cruijff Arena, formerly known as Amsterdam Arena, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday, May 8.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the de Godenzonen vs. Spurs match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, May 9.

Ajax have reached this point, needing only to preserve their lead to reach the Champions League Final for the first time since they won the European trophy in 1995, by vanquishing both defending champions Real Madrid and Italian champs Juventus in the previous two rounds, as The Inquisitr reported.

But Spurs have never won a Champions League title or even played in the semifinals, as they look to reach the Final against English Premier League rivals Liverpool — a possibility so stunning the Spurs Argentine Manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he might “go home” if Tottenham pulled off a “miracle” UEFA Champions League title, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

Spurs Manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested he may step down if Tottenham wins the Champions League this year. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch the first leg of the AFC Ajax vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League semifinal deciding match stream live from Amsterdam, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Tottenham vs. Ajax match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg game stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fees required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. During that week, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal face-off — as well the Europa League semifinal games this week — live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport will stream the Champions League Final Four clash. Spanish fans can watch the game via a Movistar+ live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. In many African nations, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. Otherwise, an extensive list of live stream sources for AFC Ajax vs. Tottenham Hotspur around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.