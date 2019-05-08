Watch England Vs. Pakistan Cricket 1st ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Crucial Pre-World Cup Series

Just three weeks before the opening of the Cricket World Cup in England, the host country open a five-match ODI series against Pakistan at The Oval.

With just three weeks to go before the 2019 Cricket World Cup opens in England, the host nation faces Pakistan in a five match, one-day international series that will allow both teams to put the finishing touches on their World Cup squads. But with the absence of a key player in Alex Hales, who has reportedly been dropped over an incident of recreational drug use, according to ESPN, England now faces a selection controversy with Barbadian-born all-rounder Jofra Archer now appearing ready for the World Cup side, four years ahead of his own schedule.

At the same time, Pakistan will need to sharpen a batting attack that collapsed to Australia in March as Pakistan dropped all five games of that ODI series, per the BBC. The Men In Green look for redemption in the match that will live stream from The Oval.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first England vs. Pakistan ODI match of the five-game series as both teams put the final touches on their squads for the Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1 p.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, May 8, at 25,000-capacity Kia Oval Cricket Stadium in Kennington, London, United Kingdom. In Pakistan, the game starts at 5 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to get up bright and early to catch the opening ODI match of the series between England and Pakistan, with a start time of 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, 5 a.m. Pacific.

After taking his maiden international wicket in England’s one-off T20I win over Pakistan to open the tour, Archer now may be ready for World Cup selection, even though he relocated to England only in 2016, planning to be ready for the 2023 World Cup, according to an interview with CricInfo.

Here are the expected teams for the first England vs. Pakistan ODI match, per ESPN.

England: 1 James Vince, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Joe Denly, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Woakes, 11 Liam Plunkett.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), 6 Asif Ali, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir.

Jofra Archer of England may be in contention for the country’s 2019 World Cup squad. Harry Trump / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will carry the England vs. Pakistan first ODI match live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the crucial match available to domestic fans. PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series finale should visit Sony Six.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the first England vs. Pakistan meeting of the five-game series, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the series-opening match.