Elizabeth Warren Calls For Trump Impeachment

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday explicitly called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Real Clear Politics reports.

Warren — who read a portion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report from the Senate floor today, formally putting parts of it into the Congressional Record — held a brief speech elaborating on her decision to call for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Discussing the “mountain of evidence” Mueller had outlined in the report, Warren suggested that any other American but Trump would be arrested.

The Massachusetts Democrat also criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his refusal to “consider” the evidence laid out in the Mueller report which, according to her, “clearly constitutes adequate information to begin impeachment proceedings in the House.” She then suggested that “more than politics” is at stake, explicitly calling for impeachment proceedings against the president to begin “now.”

“We took an oath to protect and serve the Constitution of the United States of America. And the way we do that is we begin impeachment proceedings now against this president.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the issue of impeachment has been looming since the release of Mueller’s report. The special counsel found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, but — without accusing Donald Trump of committing a crime — seemingly suggested that the president may have obstructed justice.

The issue appears to have divided the opposition party, with the majority of the chief proponents of the Trump-Russia theory — such as House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff — still refusing to come out in favor of impeachment. House progressives, as well as left-wing activists, have openly called for impeachment proceedings to begin, however.

But top Democrat Nancy Pelosi does not feel the same, it seems.

Trump hit a 46% approval rating in Gallup's tracking poll, the highest thus far in his presidencyhttps://t.co/qJFT1XCfmL — Axios (@axios) May 6, 2019

As The Hill reported, during a press briefing on Tuesday, the House Speaker said that President Donald Trump is “goading” the Democrats to impeach him. According to Pelosi, Trump is not concerned by the division his impeachment would cause, and he is actually pushing the Democratic Party toward the move — because he wants to galvanize his base of supporters ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

As the publication notes, the support for the radical maneuver appears to have significantly dropped among the population. According to an NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, only 17 percent of Americans would like impeachment proceedings to begin immediately — as Elizabeth Warren is suggesting.

Thirty-two percent of respondents, however, support continuing investigations to see whether there is enough evidence to impeach the president.