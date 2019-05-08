NBA Rumors: ‘ESPN’ Analyst Reveals How Coach Tyronn Lue ‘Struck The Right Chords’ With Lakers’ Jeanie Buss

After suffering a huge disappointment in LeBron James’ first year wearing the Purple and Gold, the Los Angeles Lakers have decided to part ways with Luke Walton as their head coach. Since then, the Lakers have interviewed several coaching candidates, and as of now, it seems like they have already found the man whom they believe could make them a more competitive team in the 2019-20 NBA season.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Tyronn Lue is in the process of working on a contract agreement that would make him the new Lakers’ head coach. It’s definitely not a surprise why the Lakers decided to hire Lue. The 44-year-old mentor coached LeBron James in Cleveland for two years where they won one NBA championship title together. However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it is not his connection with James that helped him the most in landing a job in Los Angeles.

On the latest episode of The Woj Pod (transcribed by SB Nation’s Silver Screen And Roll), Wojnarowski revealed some interesting details of Tyronn Lue’s interview process with the Lakers. Wojnarowski said that Lue managed to “struck the right chords” with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss after telling her what it means to be a Laker and winning an NBA championship title there.

“Jeanie Buss, for better or worse, it means something to her to hire people for high-profile jobs who have a connection to the Lakers, who love the Lakers like her father did. They’ve always tried to keep it in the family when they could. That’s why Magic (Johnson) was president, that’s why they’ve hired ex-Lakers all over the place. I know Ty really made a case for how much the Lakers mean to him, what it meant as a player to win a championship there, to play there and now the chance to come back as the head coach, and really struck that chord with her.”

Tyronn Lue was the Lakers’ first choice as coach, but the team reportedly waited until Monty Williams was gone to hire him so it wouldn’t look like LeBron James had too much power. https://t.co/BKr4sTgi5Z pic.twitter.com/LEAjSKaTUJ — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) May 7, 2019

Tyronn Lue started his NBA career with the Purple and Gold where he spent three NBA seasons and won two NBA championship titles. Hiring people who have familiarity with the organization has started to become a tradition in Los Angeles, and as of now, they must be hoping that Lue can have the same success he and LeBron James had during their time together in Cleveland.

Picking Tyronn Lue as their new head coach makes a lot of sense for the Lakers. After spending years with LeBron James in Cleveland, Lue is well-aware of his strengths and weaknesses and how to unleash his full potential on the court. After hiring a new head coach, the Lakers should start to focus on finding quality players who can help James contend for the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season.