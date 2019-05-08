Watch Portland Trail Blazers Vs. Denver Nuggets Live Stream: Game 5 Start Time, Preview, NBA West Semifinal

In Game Five of a hard-fought NBA West semifinal series, the Portland Trail Blazers must win on the Denver Nuggets' home court to seize the series lead.

In an NBA Western Conference semifinal series that has already shaped up as a playoff classic, the Portland Trail Blazers will need to grab a road win in Denver when they attempt to go up 3-2 on the Nuggets in Game Five — after losing to Denver on Sunday, per Basketball Reference, just 48 hours after taking a win in a record-setting, four-overtime, three-hour, 25-minute contest in the third game of the series. But the Blazers have already shown that they can win in Denver, beating the second-seeded Nuggets in the opening game of the seven-game series. They will need to do it again on Tuesday to take the series lead, in the game that will live stream from Pepsi Center.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets pivotal Game Five of their NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at the 18,000-seat Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, May 7.

That start time is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:30 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the Blazers-Nuggets game time will be 3:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, May 8.

Denver’s Serbia-born center Nikola Jokic has been a major force for the Nuggets, with back-to-back triple doubles in Games Three and Four — games in which he played a total of 104 minutes, according to the NBA site. That leaves him one shy of Magic Johnson’s record of three triple-doubles in a playoff debut.

But dealing with fatigue is nothing new to Jokic or the entire Nuggets squad. Between the final week in March through Sunday’s Game Four, Denver played 20 games in 39 days, according to ESPN.

Nikola Jokic played 104 minutes in 48 hours for the Denver Nuggets in Games Three and Four. Steve Dykes / Getty Images

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Western Conference semifinal Game Five matchup live stream online from Pepsi Center, log in to the streaming video feed courtesy of Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Blazers vs. Nuggets showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Portland-Denver clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

There is, however, a legal and free method to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Five stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” internet TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets series crucial fifth game live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena is the go-to service. For a complete list of broadcast and likely live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the official NBA website.