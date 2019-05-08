Standalone ‘Batwoman’ Series Ordered By The CW, Added To DC Universe Line-Up

A new hero is swinging into The CW and it is going to be Ruby Rose as Batwoman.

A couple of months ago, The Inquisitr reported that there would be a gaping hole in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) come next year. The eighth season of Arrow was confirmed to be its last and it would be ending its run and leaving The CW without one of its biggest heroes. Well, it appears as if they have already found a replacement and someone to fill the void as a standalone Batwoman series has been ordered and set in place.

Vulture revealed that Ruby Rose of Orange Is the New Black will be back to take on the role of Kate Kane, who is not-so-well known in Gotham City as Batwoman. While the residents of the city do know who both of them are, they aren’t aware that they are one and the same.

Rose made her debut as Batwoman in the fall of 2018 when The CW had its mega Arrowverse crossover event across multiple shows. The event was called “Elseworlds” and brought together heroes from Arrow, The Flash, and a number of other shows as the DCEU continues to do very well on the small screen.

The loss of Arrow, which ended after its shortened eighth season, is something that hit fans pretty hard, but this isn’t a bad way to make things right. There isn’t a lot known about the new series just yet, but Batwoman is on her way to The CW and bringing justice to Gotham City.

Batwoman will follow the life of Kate Kane who has been described by the network as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter… primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.” Kane is the second version of the character as portrayed in the DC Comics and she made her official debut back in 2006.

Dougray Scott will also star in Batwoman as Jacob Kane, the father of Kate. Jacob is a former military colonel who commands a private security firm in Gotham City known as The Crows. His main purpose in life is to protect the city better than Batman ever even thought he could do.

One of the primary villains will be Rachel Skarsten who stars as Alice, the leader of the Wonderland Gang who torments Gotham. She is said to be somewhat of a female Joker who is determined to always make life difficult for Batwoman.

Protector of Gotham. #Batwoman is coming soon to The CW! pic.twitter.com/FPmXLXvV19 — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) May 8, 2019

Batwoman is just one of three new pilots ordered by The CW along with Nancy Drew and Katy Keene which is a spinoff of Riverdale.