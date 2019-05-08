‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theory: Daario Naharis Returns In The Final Season

If Daario returns, will he be on Daenerys Targaryen or Cersei Lannister's side?

When Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally crossed the Narrow Sea and stepped onto Westeros soil, she had to leave Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman) behind. However, could Daario make a return in the final season of Game of Thrones?

In the Season 6 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones, Daenerys made the heartwrenching decision to leave behind her lover, Daario Naharis. She stated that she needed him to remain at the Bay of Dragons in order to help maintain her rule while she returned to Westeros in her bid to claim the iron throne. She also stated that she would likely have to make a political marriage in order to help cement her claim.

Since then, there has been no word as to whether Daario is still upholding his end of the deal. However, it is possible that Daario could make an appearance in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Considering Daenerys is now suffering from a depleted army and the loss of another dragon, the potential is there that she will call on Daario, who was once a lieutenant in the Second Sons, a sellsword company. He is now the leader fo this company after killing his superiors Mero and Prendahl na Ghezn. Which means he has a large supply of men who could fight on Daenerys’ behalf.

HBO

While this makes sense, Inverse suggests that Daario might return to Westeros for a more nefarious reason. After all, Daenerys did break up with him because of his low standing in favor of making a political union in Westeros. That could, potentially, cause Daario to develop a grudge against the woman he once loved.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a mysterious figure has been sighted in the Episode 5 trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8. While many believe this to be Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) sneaking into King’s Landing, Inverse offers another theory: it is actually Daario Naharis. And, if this is the case, it is possible he could join his forces with Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) Golden Company in order to be in direct opposition with Daenerys.

As yet, there has been no official confirmation that the actor who plays Daario will return in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Huisman’s IMDb page doesn’t list him as appearing in the final season. Although, this could be because HBO is trying to keep his return as a surprise to the audience.

In addition, in the show, there has been no word of Daario leaving his position or reports of any sort of upset occurring that could suggest Daario has left the Bay of Dragons. So, it appears that viewers will just have to tune into the remaining episodes of Game of Thrones to find out if Daario Naharis will make a return or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.