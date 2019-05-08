‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: HBO Digitally Edits Out Coffee Cup From Episode 4

Since fans noticed the coffee cup gaffe, HBO has been working hard to digitally remove the image from the scene.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, what appeared to be a Starbucks coffee cup managed to avoid detection and show up in Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8. However, HBO has now fixed the problem and digitally edited out the errant cup from the scene.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “The Last of the Starks”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8, fans watched on while Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was praised by Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju). As this happened, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) looked on despondently, a queen in the North were everyone favors Jon, the King in the North.

However, it wasn’t long before fans noticed something odd about the scene. It appeared that either Daenerys or Jon had partaken of a thoroughly modern beverage: Starbucks coffee. The traveler cup is positioned clearly on the table at which Daenerys is sitting and fans of Game of Thrones immediately responded to the gaffe by creating a multitude of memes.

That Starbucks Cup in Game of Thrones was not a mistake, just wait until the last episode: pic.twitter.com/VS34GKrfbq — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) May 6, 2019

While it may have been an error, some fans suggested that it was actually a product placement deal between HBO and Starbucks. Regardless of whether it was or not, CNBC estimates that Starbucks has made $2.3 billion from the brief appearance in the scene.

In addition to this, it has been confirmed that the coffee cup, while having the appearance of the green Starbuck’s logo was not even one of their beverages. Instead, it appears the cup was actually a craft services cup, according to CNBC.

Regardless, in the wake of the error, an apology was issued by the network.

“We’re sorry,” said Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer of Game of Thrones, according to The Verge.

Caulfield also noted that “if that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.”

HBO also issued the following statement on the matter.

HBO weighs in on last night’s errant #GameofThrones prop: pic.twitter.com/ZkSxoEIEoq — Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) May 6, 2019

However, 48 hours since the world realized HBO’s error in the latest episode of Game of Thrones, the coffee cup has been erased from Episode 4, according to The New York Times.

While several screenings of the episode showed the coffee cup, for those that missed the opportunity to view it in all its Westerosi glory, the chance has come and gone. Moving forward, all replays of this episode will now include the digitally edited scene without the coffee cup present.

The Verge also posted the news using a gif that shows the cup both in the scene and now as it appears with it digitally removed, which proves that it doesn’t matter what HBO has done since the error occurred, the internet will always remember.

HBO quietly removed the coffee cup from Game of Throneshttps://t.co/SGuNc9chtU pic.twitter.com/gOQVneJ3GB — The Verge (@verge) May 7, 2019

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.