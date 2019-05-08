WWE Rumors: Huge Angle In The Works To Introduce Former World Champion’s Son In WWE

The son of a legend is about to begin his wrestling career in WWE.

There are numerous families who have seen multiple members end up in the ring for their professional wrestling careers. Now, there are rumors flying around that the son of a former World Heavyweight Champion is going to do more than get involved in his father’s feud on Monday Night Raw. The speculation is that an angle is being worked up to introduce Rey Mysterio’s son as more than just a support member and as an actual wrestler.

Over the course of the last few weeks, WWE fans have seen Dominik appear on Monday Night Raw a time or two. He has been supportive of his father and stood by his side as he prepares for his match against Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at Money in the Bank.

Longtime wrestling fans will remember Dominik from his appearances on WWE television back in 2004 and 2005. At that time, Mysterio was in a feud with the late Eddie Guerrero and it ended up leading to a ladder match between the two superstars with the custody of Dominik at stake and hanging above the ring.

Now, Dominik is back on WWE television and according to some rumors, he may end up doing a lot more for the company soon. It is being reported that Dominik has been in training and will soon step into his role as an active wrestler for WWE.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider is very confident that Rey Mysterio’s son Dominic has agreed to some kind of a WWE deal Thoughts? #RAW pic.twitter.com/PaTlAbqkac — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) May 1, 2019

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, by way of Sportskeeda, that that plan right now is to have Dominik start wrestling. He has been training with former WWE/ECW/WCW superstar Lance Storm and getting ready for his in-ring debut.

As the rumors currently go, there will be an angle of some kind which will end up with Rey Mysterio introducing Dominik to the ring. It appears as if it has already started in some ways, but no-one is quite sure how it will go from here.

.@SamoaJoe clearly has NO issue being the master of intimidation, and this time it's to @reymysterio's son backstage on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/qhCN9K1ru5 — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2019

Back at WrestleMania 35 last month, Samoa Joe destroyed Mysterio in a squash match, but that was due in large part to Rey’s injury. Now, he’s healed up and that is why the title match at Money in the Bank is going to take place, and the feud has included Dominik off and on.

On last night’s episode of Raw, Samoa Joe confronted Dominik backstage and talked to him about respect and even brought up Eddie Guerrero. As things currently stand, the full-on feud is between Joe and Rey Mysterio, but it certainly seems as if WWE is building up toward Dominik being a much bigger part of the whole show.