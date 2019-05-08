Chanel West Coast’s Dominatrix-Style Corset Has Instagram Saying ‘Spank Me’

Something about Chanel West Coast’s Instagram is sending out dominatrix vibes today.

On May 7, the rapper and model updated her account. The daring snap shows Chanel in a bit of BSDM getup. Her black leather corset comes paneled across the torso, frilled around the chest, and it’s matching glossy-black gloves and thigh-high boots. Chanel’s long hair is dyed peroxide blonde. Together with the outfit’s blacks, it’s popping against pillar-box reds from zig-zag wall panels and the studded leather chair Chanel is sitting in.

A fierce and somewhat-alarmed facial expression sees this sensation looking to her right. What’s causing the look isn’t clarified. The caption merely points towards Chanel’s latest “Sharon Stoned” track. That, however, does provide some pointers. Given the “stoned” part, the smoking cigarette being held in Chanel’s right hand may well be a joint.

Today’s picture follows a similar one documented yesterday by The Inquisitr. Much like the “50 shades of Chanel” comment left on yesterday’s picture, today’s ones are proving playfully risqué. One fan wrote the following:

“Spank me”

“Wow looking dangerous and slaying the game,” came from another user. Chanel was also called “a spicy little dominatrix.” Other comments appeared more geared towards the possible marijuana indulgence. “Pass it,” one user wrote.

Naming a song “Sharon Stoned” is, indeed witty. Sharon Stone remains best known for her iconic role in Basic Instinct. The 1992 movie may have had crime as its plot, but Sharon’s Catherine Tramell character was known for being adventurous in the bedroom. The “stoned” part of Chanel’s track title seems an obvious play on words.

While other leather looks have recently been donned by Chanel, this week’s dominatrix outfits contrast lighter ones seen last month. April saw The Inquisitr chronicle Instagram dubbing Chanel a “Desert Barbie.” Her Instagram post (seen above) showcased rainbow-colored, candy-like hair and a matching bikini. It likewise channeled a vintage trend. The retro gas station pump and cowboy boots gave a nod to the desert setting, however they also served to enhance the picture’s appeal. The Yves Saint Laurent logo manifesting also acknowledged this rapper’s love of designer brands.

With a “Karl” track referring to Chanel’s recently-deceased designer, Karl Lagerfeld and a stage name directly sourced from the brand, this is a girl who loves her luxury. Today’s post seems less about the luxury, however. It’s more about the adult themes. Given the positive response from Instagram, it appears to have been well received.

Chanel has 3.2 million Instagram followers. She is followed by Bella Thorne, Madison Beer, and Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham also follows her.