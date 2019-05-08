Robert Herjavec Compares Wife Kym Johnson To Wonder Woman In Sweet New Interview

Could Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson be any cuter?

As fans of the famous duo know, both Robert and Kym take to their respective Instagram accounts rather frequently to gush over each other with sweet posts. The pair tied the knot back in 2016 and share twins Haven and Hudson together but despite their busy schedules, the couple is still going strong. The Shark Tank investor recently sat down with Us Weekly where he once again sang his wife’s praises, even comparing her to Wonder Woman.

“She’s incredible. Wonder Woman has nothing on my wife. Twins flying commercial to Australia for 15 hours by herself. I mean it was… These suitcases are so cute. She put one on each suitcase. They get strapped in. They’re going through the airport and they’re bouncing around perfectly.”

Johnson shared the sweet moment on Instagram and many of her followers also praised her for traveling all the way to Australia with two toddlers in tow. The post earned Kym over 46,000 likes and 430-plus comments with many fans gushing over the post to let Johnson know what a great and brave mom she is. Even some of her more famous friends commented on the image.

“You nailed it,” Shark Tank star Daymond John said.

“You go momma!,” another wrote.

“As a fellow twin Mom I love this!!,” one more follower wrote with a heart emoji.

Shortly after Kym posted the photo to her account, Robert shared the same exact photo for his Instagram followers while again praising his wife for being so brave and flying solo on the long journey.

“There are all sorts of heroes,” he wrote with the post.

“Shout out to my amazing wife who is a superhero — flying by herself to Australia for 15 hours with (not even) 1 year old twins! Love you babe — you have far more courage and patience than me!”

As fans know, Kym and Robert first met on the set of Dancing With the Stars back in 2015. According to People, the duo was paired together for the show and even though Robert was eliminated in Week 8 of that season, he and Kym continued to see each other following the elimination. Things continued to go well for the couple and they tied the knot the following year.

Shortly after, the pair welcomed their first children together — twins Haven and Hudson. The twins were the first kiddos for Kym but Robert has three children from a previous marriage.

It’s safe to say that Kym and Robert are perfect examples of what marriage should be like.