Britney Spears Files Restraining Order Against Sam Lutfi

Britney Spears is reportedly making it very clear that she wants her ex-manager, Sam Lutfi, to stay away from her and her family. TMZ reports that the “Baby One More Time” singer has filed for a restraining order against Lutfi after he contacted her mother, Lynne Spears, via text. According to TMZ, in the text, he slammed Lynne for not having a more influential role in Britney’s conservatorship. He allegedly also tried to weasel his way back into their inner circle by offering to conduct a hostile takeover of said conservatorship which is managed by the singer’s father, Jamie Spears.

Questions about Britney Spears’ mental health and the legality of her conservatorship have dominated headlines recently. She recently checked out of a mental health treatment facility after a 30-day stay. Several media outlets reported that Britney made the decision to go because she had been feeling overwhelmed by her father’s recent health crisis. However, rumors started swirling that she may have been forced to check herself in, and so, the “#FreeBritney” movement was born.

Jezebel reports that the speculation took hold after an episode of the Britney’s Gram podcast in which the hosts picked apart tabloid stories about the alleged shady details of Britney’s conservatorship. They also claimed to have information from an unnamed source. Assumptions that the singer was being held against her will spread like wildfire on social media and the consequences of that were seen in the real world. As People Magazine reports, #FreeBritney protesters rallied in Los Angeles in late April in front of West Hollywood City Hall to appeal for the singer’s “release.” Miley Cyrus also screamed “Free Britney” at a recent concert.

The protesters’ hearts may have been in the right place, but all signs point to the likelihood that they were misinformed. Britney addressed the claims herself in an Instagram post and placed the blame for the #FreeBritney controversy squarely at Sam Lutfi’s feet.

“Don’t believe everything you read and hear,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

TMZ also notes that Britney’s is under a type of conservatorship that does not allow the conservator to subject her to medical treatment without her consent.

Sam Lutfi was Britney Spears’ manager in the early 2000s before her breakdown and hospitalization in 2008. According to TMZ, the Spears family has long accused him of playing a role in the deterioration of her mental health during that period.