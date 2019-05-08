Here’s What To Expect When Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share The Royal Baby With The World

Baby Sussex’s introduction to the world on Wednesday is not quite going to follow tradition. Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child, a boy, on Monday morning, but the royal baby has not yet been photographed. The Duke of Sussex announced to the press on Monday that he and Meghan would hold a photo call in two days, where the baby’s name would also be revealed.

Of course, Meghan and Harry are known to be unconventional, so the impending photo call will be unlike any other. According to Vanity Fair, there will only be one camera, one television camera, and one reporter present on the grounds of Windsor Castle to take a carefully staged photo of Baby Sussex. Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed the time.

This is quite different than the way in which Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children — Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince George, 5, and Prince Louis, 1 — were presented at their births. Traditionally, soon after the birth, the royal parents and their newborn convene with a crowd of reporters and photographers on the steps outside the exclusive Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Kate gave birth to all three children at St. Mary’s and followed this procedure.

The age-old tradition began with Princess Diana and Prince Charles after the births of William and Harry in 1982 and 1984, Business Insider reported.

There will also be no official merchandise released to commemorate the baby’s birth, which is another royal family tradition, according to Town & Country. In the past, the Royal Collection Trust charity, which is chaired by Prince Charles, released mugs, china. ornaments, and more.

Going forward, the Duke and Duchess reportedly plan to stay in control of their son’s media coverage.

“They have also agreed they want their son to have an ordinary childhood, not one lived out in the public spotlight,” a source told Vanity Fair.

There has been no word on the baby’s official title yet, such as Prince or Duke, which may be an indication that Meghan and Harry will allow him to live as a private citizen.

Back in April, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that the royal couple would like to keep the baby’s birth private, Today reported.

Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”